AEW Collision rating: The Saturday afternoon edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 144,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: Ouch. Saturday’s show aired in an afternoon time slot opposite the WWE Survivor Series countdown show. The previous edition of Collision averaged 356,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating. One year earlier, the December 2, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 451,000 viewers with a 0.14 in the 18-49 demographic.