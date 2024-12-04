What's happening...

AEW Collision rating: The Saturday afternoon edition

December 4, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 144,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: Ouch. Saturday’s show aired in an afternoon time slot opposite the WWE Survivor Series countdown show. The previous edition of Collision averaged 356,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating. One year earlier, the December 2, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 451,000 viewers with a 0.14 in the 18-49 demographic.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.