AEW Rampage rating: The Saturday afternoon edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 126,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 249,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous show’s 0.09 rating in the same demo. Saturday’s Rampage ran opposite the first hour of the WWE Survivor Series WarGames premium live event. The rating was the same for the episode of Collision that preceded Rampage and delivered 144,000 viewers. One year earlier, the December 1, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 348,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating.