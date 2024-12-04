Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Reviews of matches including Mike Santana vs. Dezmond Cole, Gringo Loco vs. Mike Bailey, 1 Called Manders vs. Adam Pries, and more

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just one or two matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names.

Expect the Unexpected, “Dial It Up,” Ridgefield Park, N.J., Dec. 1, 2024 (IWTV)

The crowd was maybe 150. The canvas is a plush red, almost pink.

J Bouji vs. Sam Holloway vs. Seabass Finn vs. Gabriel Skye in a four-way. This match actually opened the show. Holloway has received WWE ID contracts, and Finn has really impressed lately, including in a recent match against Donovan Dijak; he is starting to remind me of a young Timothy Thatcher (and he really needs to drop the fisherman’s gimmick.) Holloway is about 6’8″ and just towers over everyone else; I have compared him to Julius Creed. Holloway hip-tossed Finn across the ring at 1:30 and dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Bouji and Finn tried working together, and they knocked Holloway to the floor. Finn hit some European Uppercuts on Skye. Skye nailed a Buckle Bomb on Finn at 4:30, and Skye barked at the crowd. Skye hit a Falcon Arrow on Finn for a nearfall. Skye knocked both Bouji and Holloway to the ground as they tried to get back into the ring.

Holloway snuck in behind Gabriel at 8:00, earning a “You f—ed up!” chat, and Holloway hit some hard chops and a release suplex that sent Gabriel across the ring. He hit a fallaway slam on Bouji. Holloway picked up two guys on his shoulders and dumped them to the mat. Bouji hit a German Suplex on Finn at 9:30. Bouji dove through the ropes onto all three opponents! In the ring, Bouji hit a spinning kick to Skye’s head. Skye hit a Tiger Driver powerbomb on Bouji at 11:00. Bouji hit an OsCutter on Skye, but Gabriel rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Finn hit a fisherman’s suplex on Bouji for a nearfall, but Sam made the save. Finn hit a clothesline and peeled down the straps of his singlet, and he hit a German Suplex on the big Holloway! However, Gabriel hit a top-rope doublestomp on Finn’s stomach and scored the pin. A really good opener.

Gabriel Skye defeated Sam Holloway, J Bouji and Seabass Finn at 12:47.

Mike Santana vs. Dezmond Cole. This was the co-main event. I always compare Cole in style to Ricochet, and we got a “both these guys!” chant before they locked up. They traded quick reversals; Santana has a clear size advantage. Santana hit some deep armdrags and some loud chops. Cole hit a huracanrana and a dropkick. They brawled to the floor, where Santana hit some loud chops at 5:00. Back in the ring, he kept Cole grounded. He dropped Cole with some chops. Cole hit a Lionsault Press for a nearfall at 8:30 and he applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Cole hit a leg lariat for a nearfall. He hit a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall at 10:30, then his rolling guillotine legdrop for a nearfall. Santana hit a second-rope superplex and they were both down.

Santana hit an enzuigiri, then a kip-up stunner for a nearfall at 12:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Santana hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Cole hit an enzuigiri and a Helluva Kick and a German Suplex for a nearfall at 14:30. Cole hit a suplex and a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. Santana hit a Northern Lights Suplex, then a twisting neckbreaker off the ropes for a believable nearfall at 16:30. Cole missed a Swanton Bomb, but he hit a top-rope corkscrew splash on a standing Santana, and they were both down. They got up and traded slaps to the face and this crowd was HOT. Cole hit another enzuigiri, but Santana caught him with a superkick. They traded rollups. Santana nailed the Spin The Block discus clothesline for the pin. A phenomenal indy match and they got a standing ovation.

Mike Santana defeated Dezmond Cole at 19:17.

Empire State Wrestling, “Wrestlebash XIV,” Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2024 (IWTV)

This is a large shopping district; I’ve seen at least one show from here before, and they have several hundred people watching. Veda Scott and a man provided commentary but it sounds a bit tinny.

Gringo Loco vs. Mike Bailey. Surprisingly, this was a mid-show match; it was the ‘first-half main event.’ This crowd was hot and split before they locked up. Loco hit a huracanrana. Bailey hit his Speedball Kicks to the thighs and ribs, sending Loco to the floor. They fought at ringside. In the ring, Loco hit an Angle Slam for a nearfall at 5:30. Loco hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall. They traded chops. Bailey hit the Triangle Moonsault to the floor at 9:30, and they were both down on the mat at ringside. In the ring, Bailey hit a missile dropkick and he was fired up. He hit a series of kicks and his running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall.

Loco avoided a Shooting Star Press and he hit a top-rope flying stunner, and they were both down at 12:00. Loco hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. He hit a moonsault onto Bailey on the floor. Bailey missed a moonsault kneedrop on the apron and he crashed hard on the apron at 16:00. Loco dropkicked Bailey from the apron to the floor. Bailey hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor at 19:00. They fought on the ropes and did an inverted Spanish Fly, as they both crashed stomach-first to the mat, drawing a “This is awesome!” chant.

Bailey hit a Falcon Arrow and a top-rope Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 22:30. He hit a Tornado Kick, but he missed the Ultima Weapon. Bailey hit the Crane Kick. Loco hit a flipping piledriver move for a believable nearfall. Bailey nailed a second-rope Poison Rana! He hit the Ultima Weapon and scored the pin. This was stellar. Realistically, I wasn’t going to watch the rest of this show, so I really needed to tune in for this one particular match.

Mike Bailey defeated Gringo Loco at 26:02.

Action Wrestling “With Arms Wide Open,” Fayetteville, Ga., Nov. 22, 2024 (IWTV)

This is a small building with no fans seated on one side, as the ring is up against a wall. The crowd was 100-150.

1 Called Manders vs. Adam Priest in a street fight. This was the main event. Manders carried a door to the ring. Priest shouted that he didn’t come here for a street fight; he came here to wrestle. He started to head to the back, so Manders tracked him down and they started brawling; I started my stopwatch at first contact. Manders struck Priest across the back with a chair; they got in the ring, and Manders tossed a chair in that struck Priest. Manders hit some chops as they fought in the ring; we still never had a bell. Priest hit a top-rope somersault dive onto Manders at 2:30 and that popped the commentators. They brawled at ringside. In the ring, Priest hit him on the back with a chair and he choked Manders in the ropes. Manders slammed Priest’s head into a chair that was wedged in the ropes at 6:30.

Manders hit a Bulldog Powerslam, throwing Priest onto a door in the corner for a nearfall. He grabbed door debris and jabbed it into Adam’s forehead. They took turns whacking each other over the head with door shards. Manders nailed a clothesline and they were both down; Manders got a nearfall as Priest got his feet on the ropes at 9:30. Manders tossed a chair at Priest’s head; I hate that. Priest hit a second-rope tornado DDT for a nearfall and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Priest threw another chair, but Manders hit another hard clothesline. Priest hit a low blow uppercut, then a DDT onto an open chair and scored the pin!

Adam Priest defeated 1 Called Manders at 12:57.

New Texas Pro, “6th Anniversary,” Houston, Texas, Nov. 29, 2024 (IWTV)

This is a large pole barn and it is packed with 150-200 fans.

Danni Bee vs. Laynie Luck for the New Texas Pro Women’s Title. This was the co-main event. Bee has wrestled a lot on NWA in the past year, while Laynie had a good showing on the Maple Leaf Pro shows; I just saw her wrestle on a show I attended in Minnesota. They opened in a knuckle lock and traded standing switches. Bee hit a dive through the ropes onto Laynie, then a second one at 2:00. In the ring, Bee hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Luck hit a backbreaker over her knee and she took control and kept Bee grounded. She tied Bee in an STF on the mat at 5:30. Laynie hit a running double knees to the back as Bee was in the ropes, but she missed a springboard senton. Bee hit some clotheslines and got a nearfall. Luck hit an enzuigiri. They traded rollups. Luck nailed a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 9:00. Bee hit a second-rope swinging neckbreaker, then a twisting faceplant, and scored the pin. That was really entertaining.

Danni Bee defeated Laynie Luck to retain the New Texas Pro Women’s Title at 10:16.

Stephen Wolf (w/Danny King, KC Kr’eme) vs. Calvin Tankman for the New Texas Pro Title. This was the main event. I’m a big fan of Tankman, and Wolf is really underrated. Wolf was announced as being “No. 15” on the PWI top 500 list of black wrestlers, but then it was announced that Tankman was “No. 10” on that list this year, and Wolf was irate! Wolf jawed at the fans before locking up with the massive Tankman. Wolf hit a chop that didn’t budge Tankman; Calvin hit one back that sent Stephen flying. Wolf hit some dropkicks, but Tankman hit a Pounce at 2:30 that sent Wolf flying! Wolf dove through the ropes but Calvin caught him and powerbombed him onto the apron! However, KC Kr’eme attacked Tankman on the floor. Calvin rolled into the ring, but Wolf immediately began working him over.

Wolf stomped on the left ankle and kept Calvin grounded. Tankman hit some bodyslams. Wolf hit a doublestomp for a nearfall, and he twisted the left knee in the ropes. Kr’eme and King hit Tankman at 6:00 as Wolf distracted the ref. Wolf went for a body slam, but his legs gave out, and Tankman landed on him for a nearfall. Tankman nailed a spinning back fist at 8:30, then a spinning backbreaker over his knee and a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. Wolf hit a dropkick on the damaged knee, then a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 10:30.

Wolf came off the ropes but Tankman caught him with another spinning back fist! Tankman hit a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall, and the crowd went nuts! Tankman set up for a second-ope piledriver, but Kr’eme grabbed Calvin! Wolf hit a second-rope huracanrana, then an Arabian Press for a believable nearfall. He tied Calvin up in an STF but Calvin escaped. Wolf got his title belt but the ref confiscated it! Calvin hit a headbutt. However, King snuck in and hit a low blow on Calvin. Wolf hit a body slam, then a top-rope Shooting Star Press and pinned Calvin. Good match; I liked that it took help from two guys for Wolf to retain.

Stephen Wolf defeated Calvin Tankman to retain the New Texas Pro Title at 15:39.

Prestige Wrestling, “Always the Hard Way,” Portland, Ore., Nov. 20, 2024 (free on YouTube)

This show was released on Saturday. This is a small theater; they do shows here when they don’t bring in marquee out-of-town talent. The crowd is maybe 200 but it appears to be pretty much a sellout.

“Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus & Travis Williams vs. “C4” Guillermo Rosas & Cody Chhun vs. Amira & Jaiden in a falls count anywhere match for the Prestige Tag Team Titles. This was the main event. Amira and Jaiden wore fairly identical teal-and-black gear. We have four babyfaces and two heels; they immediately brawled to the floor, with the babyfaces ganging up on the heels. We saw C4 take Travis into a bathroom and fight him in there. Meanwhile, Amira was holding Judas’ arms so Jaiden could chop him. They all got into the ring at 5:00, and the babyfaces continued to beat up Sinner & Saint. Jaiden and Chhun hit stereo dives to the floor on the heels. In the ring, Rosas rolled up Amira for a nearfall! They traded chops. Jaiden entered and dropkicked Rosas at 7:30.

C4 hit a dropkick-and-brainbuster combo. Amira hit a double clothesline on C4 at 9:00. Travis tossed a garbage can on her and was booed. Williams hit a dive to the floor. Judas hit a snap suplex on Chhun. Amira hit a top-rope dive to the floor on everyone at 11:30. In the ring, she hit a Samoan Drop on Judas for a nearfall. S&S hit a Razor’s Edge-and-stunner combo. Cody got back in and hit some dropkicks on S&S, and he slid several chairs into the ring. However, Williams hit a brainbuster across six open chairs on Cody for a nearfall at 16:30, but Rosas made the save. Rosas hit an Angle Slam on Judas. Williams jabbed a chair into Guillermo’s gut.

Jaiden and Amira hit a powerbomb-and-Lungblower combo on Judas at 19:00; the commentators said they’ve never seeen that before. Judas accidentally hit Travis. Amira hit a spear that sent Judas through a door in the corner at 21:30. Jaiden hit a coast-to-coast missile dropkick on Williams for a nearfall. Jaiden and Williams traded rollups, and Travis applied an Octopus Stretch. Jaiden hit a Sliced Bread on Williams, and he locked in a Cattle Mutilation, and the crowd taunted Travis to tap out. The bell rang at 24:00 and Jaiden let go of the hold, but it was Judas who rang the bell! Commentator Jordan Castle stood up and took the ring bell from Judas! Judas dragged Jordan into the ring! However, Amira ran in and hit some punches and German Suplexes on S&S to make the save! Amira and Jaiden hit the Chasing the Dragon combo for a nearfall, but C4 made the save!

Jordan returned to the booth and apologized for getting involved. Jaiden hit a flip dive through the ropes. Rosas hit a spear on Amira! Jaiden hit a Shining Wizard on Rosas. Cody hit a superkick on Icarus, then a double springboad stunner! However, Williams hit Cody with the ring bell and pinned him. Really good action that never dragged despite being so long. The promoter announced that Amira & Jaiden vs. Sinner & Saint at the next show, and if the champs cheat, they will lose their belts.

Travis Williams & Judas Icarus defeated Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas and Jaiden & Amira to retain the Prestige Tag Team Titles at 26:56.

Love Wrestling, “Anyway, Here’s Wonderwall,” Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Nov. 22, 2024 (IWTV)

I’ve seen shows from this theater before; the ring is pushed up next to the stage.

Marz the Specialist vs. Kushida for the LPW Grand Championship title. This was the main event; I don’t know Marz at all. He appears to be short with long, curly brown hair and with a decent physique. They traded mat holds and reversals to open, and Kushida twisted the left ankle and worked the knee. At 5:00, somehow they have some editing mistakes, showing some of Kushida’s highlights from other promotions but we can hear the match is continuing but we can’t see it. Just a bizarre editing mistake, and it went a full two minutes! When we finally return to the action, Kushida still had Marz tied up on the mat. (If they did a master edit of this match, they could probably trim out the whole two-minute segment and it wouldn’t hurt the match at all.)

Kushida snapped the arm across his shoulder at 10:00. Marz stomped on him in the corner; this match has stayed in second gear. Kushida tied him in an Octopus Stretch at 12:00. Marz snapped Kushida’s neck between his ankles. Marz hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 14:30. Kushida left the ring and got a hoverboard; he left off a ledge onto Marz. In the ring, Kushida hit some dropkicks and a crossbody block at 17:30. Kushida hit a huracanrana out of the corner but Marz rolled through and got a nearfall. Kushida hit a DDT and applied a cross-armbreaker at 19:00. Marz hit a German Suplex out of the corner but missed a moonsault, and they were both down. Kushida applied the Hoverboard Lock in the middle of the ring at 23:00 but Marz refused to submit.

They traded rollups for nearfalls, then they hit simultaneous clotheslines at 25:30 and were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Marz applied a submission hold, but Kushida got his legs on the ropes at 28:30 and we got a “Fight forever!” chant. Kushida applied a cross-armbreaker. Marz applied his own armbar hold. Suddenly the bell rang, and we have a time-limit draw! (Quite frankly, I probably wouldn’t have watched this if I knew it was going to go this long; they didn’t do nearly enough to fill the time. And now we know why they aren’t editing out the mistake footage early on.)

Kushida vs. Marz the Specialist ended in a time-limit draw at 30:09; Marz retains the LPW Title.

Final Thoughts: There is so much good wrestling out there. I suggest trying what I’ve done here — sample a match or two from the top of the card and see what you like.