Impact Wrestling TV results (6/15): Moore’s review of new Impact World Champion Alex Shelley and new X Division Champion Chris Sabin opening the show, Impact Tag Team Champions Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus in a non-title match, Moose vs. Rich Swann, Bully Ray speaks

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped in Columbus, Ohio at the Ohio Expo Center

Aired June 15, 2023 on AXS TV

Highlights from last week’s Impact Against All Odds show aired. The show featured both Motor City Machine Guns winning gold with Alex Shelley winning the Impact World Championship and Chris Sabin winning the Impact X Division Championship… Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. Dave Penzer was the ring announcer…

Impact World Champion Alex Shelley and Impact X Division Champion Chris Sabin, The Motor City Machine Guns, made their entrance. Before talking they soaked in “Motor City” chants from the crowd. Sabin said he had a crazy dream a few days ago where both Motor City Machine Guns would walk away from Against All Odds with singles gold. Sabin said “9 time” nine times when talking about winning the X Division Championship 9 times.

Sabin talked about a man who deserves it after so many years, finally winning the World Championship, Alex Shelley. Sabin said after Friday he saw those not only as dreams, but a dream come true. Shelley said “yep”. Shelley admitted that he ugly cried after winning, because he had the feeling that he wasn’t good enough to win the big one after 20 years. He said this belt proves he’s good enough. Shelley said he had the midas touch for 20 years because whoever he mentors goes on to win championships.

Shelley talked about mentoring Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, The Young Bucks, Trey Miguel, KUSHIDA, and Seth Rollins. Shelley said he had to put his foot down and say it’s his turn. He said he need to prove that he can become world champion in front of each and every one of the fan. He said he had to prove it to everyone in New Japan, Ring of Honor, everyone that raised him in the industry, everyone who raised him from a teenager to being a grown ass man.

He said he can now tell them all that he’s a world champion. Shelley told Sabin to ask if he’s a world champion, which Sabin did. Shelley said “yep”. Shelley said it’s a new era in the company, the Machine Gun Era of Impact Wrestling. Number one contender, Nick Aldis made his entrance. Aldis said he means no disrespect. He said he put the pressure on himself, called his shot, and became number one contender. Aldis said that the Guns also called their shot and got gold.

Aldis said he didn’t want to steal the night from his friend Shelley. He said he had to come out and tell Shelley that Shelley does deserve it. Aldis said when he first came to Impact and the United States, he didn’t know the difference between a headlock and a headlight. Aldis said he was set to become just another name and the next name on the “hey, remember that guy” list. Aldis talked about how Alex Shelley reached out to a young Aldis and pulled him out from drowning.

Aldis talked about how he’s a part of Shelley’s “Champion” list. Aldis said he’s not the same man that Shelley pulled up because he’s climbed to new heights. Aldis said it was Shelley who now ascended to Aldis’s level. This drew boos and Aldis genuinely told the crowd he meant no disrespect. Aldis hyped up Shelley vs. Aldis at Slammiversary for the World Championship.

Aldis said no matter what, Impact fans will leave Slammiversary with a champion they can be proud of. Aldis said as a friend he needs to tell Shelley that Aldis will do everything in his power to make sure that Nick Aldis walks out as champion. Trey Miguel made his entrance and cut a promo from the stage. Trey burped and said he’s just gassy due to all the smoke people are blowing at each other in the ring. Trey said he was actually sleeping until Shelley said Trey’s name.

Trey threw his water bottle on the ground and crushed it. Trey said it was no problem because that’s why janitors get paid. Trey said he sees the men in the ring creating an oddly numbered three-man Mount Rushmore in the ring. Trey said he needs to be in that Mount Rushmore. Sabin told Trey to shut the hell up. Sabin said he’s been hearing Trey cry for weeks about not being respected. Sabin said Trey will earn his respect if he confronts Sabin in the ring to his face.

Trey declined. Kenny King and Sheldon Jean made their entrance (I assume a 6 person tag will ensue). King said he was backstage droppin’ jewels for his young Padawan Jean, but all he can hear is a bunch of wah-wah like the teachers from the Peanuts series. King said the only man spittin’ real words is Trey Miguel. King said he, Jean, and Trey had to claw for everything, unlike the front office favorites in the ring, the “Million Opportunity” Machine Guns and “Nepotism” Nick. King said it’s disgraceful that Sabin tried to jump Trey three on one.

Sabin said King was right, but he sees three on three now. Sabin asked them to enter the ring to see what happens. Sheldon Jean was all up for it, but King pulled everyone in for a huddle. The three heels were about to enter the ring, but Gisele Shaw, Jai Vidal, and Savanah Evans made their entrance for some reason. Shaw said what King said was right. Shaw also said that he spotlight should be hers.

Shaw said they rolled out the red carpet for Trinity, Aldis, and the Machine Guns. Shaw asked Shelley if they deserve all of this treatment. Shelley said “yep”. Shelley said there wasn’t carpet here in the first place because they installed the carpet over hardwood. Shelley said it’s weird that Shaw’s out here because it looks like she has problems with Trinity. Trinity made her entrance.

Trinity said that Shelley’s school is in session, so she’s here to watch Shaw get schooled by Shelley. Jai took the mic (ugh) and said that Trinity is just here to get slapped by Jai again. Trin said Jai better get the hell out of her face before he gets dropped yet again. Deonna Purrazzo made her entrance (Oh, a 10 person tag main event?). Purrazzo talked about passing 500 cumulative days as Knockouts Champion.

Trinity cut in and said that run will end at Slammiversary. Aldis talked about Shelley’s run ending at Slammiversary. Santino Marella made his entrance. Santino said that Ernest Miller taught him not to pass on an opportunity and he sees an opportunity in the ring. Santino booked the ten person tag team match that everyone expected with everyone in the ring. Santino complemented Sheldon “Jeans” for wearing jeans. The 10 wrestlers jawed to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: A 22 minute show opening promo segment with only about 15 minutes of actual meaningful material. That 15 minutes was good though. I could do without Shelley’s “yep” catchphrase (which it seems like he things is way more over than it should be). I liked everything else from Shelley as Shelley continues to put on solid mic work since returning from his injuries. Shelley, Sabin, Aldis, and even Trey Miguel were solid. King was good too, but by that point you could tell they were setting up the usual Teddy Long classic multi-person tag team match. Holla holla holla.

Steve Maclin was sitting down backstage looking introspective and cutting a promo. Maclin said it took him two years to become world champion, but here we are. Maclin said Scott D’Amore got what he wanted, the belt off Maclin’s waist, in a match that shouldn’t have happened and a match that should have ended when Maclin’s head hit the exposed turnbuckle. Maclin talked about a rematch being set for half way around the world (at their Australian tour). Maclin threw a fit and chairs saying that there shouldn’t be a rematch because he should still be champion…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I feel him. It was cool to see Shelley get his well deserved Gold Watch (and it’s more than just a gold watch because Shelley can still go at a high level), but I feel bad that Maclin’s run had to be cut short after a solid build towards him winning it. I kinda hope he somehow gets rebuilt enough to find his way back in the title picture at Bound for Glory so they can set up for Maclin’s presumed encounter with Josh Alexander down the road.

A replay of OVE vs. The Design aired from last week’s Against All Odds show aired. The match ended with Sami Callihan hitting Deaner with a bat and pile driver for the win. The show cut to Deaner and the Design backstage. Deaner asked if it was Sami, OVE, or someone from within to blame for their loss. Deaner turned around and blamed Alan Angels. Angels talked about leaving where he was, [AEW], because he wanted change for himself.

Angels said he left there because he sick and tired of being bossed around and told what to do, but that’s what Deaner has been doing to him for months. Angels said he’s been being a good soldier, but all he got was an accidental bat shot from Deaner. Deaner told Angels to remember who brought him here.

Angels said it was not Deaner but Eric Young that brought him here. Deaner and Angels bickered. Kon interrupted and said that this is exactly what Sami Callihan wants. Kon said Sami is trying to destroy them from inside-out. Kon said it was not time for the Design to show everyone that it’s The Design’s territory…

John’s Thoughts: I would like to think that The Design can revamp things, but I don’t have my hopes up and haven’t since they lost Eric Young and Joe Doering. Everyone here’s great, they’ve just been booked to look like mid-card fodder. I would just have Deaner try something different and wrestle more. I wouldn’t mind seeing Angels go off and not be a part of a mid-card cult (If Impact can find a way to get Brooke Havok over, I wouldn’t mind seeing Angels bring the Emo Heads over to Impact. Hey! Havok is someone that the big companies should look at).

After about 30 minutes of promos, Moose made his entrance for a match. He was facing Rich Swann. A picture-in-picture showed that Moose and Swann cost each other the 8-4-1 match. Swann danced to the ring wearing an OVE hat (though he was a bit more serious than usual, not breaking his glare at Moose)…

1. Rich Swann vs. Moose. Moose was cutting Swann at the pass early on. Swann rallied with several dropkicks. Swann pulled the top rope down to dump Moose to ringside. Hannifan noted that both men are former world champions. Swann caught Moose with thrust kicks. Moose caught Swann at ringside during a rana attempt. Moose whacked Swann against the apron and barricade. Moose gave Swann an Apron Bomb heading into the break.[c]

Swann hit Moose with a huracanrana. Moose came right back with a Uranage. Moose worked on Swann with methodical offense. Moose got a few chops on Swann against the ringpost. Swann ducked to cause Moose to chop the ringpost. Swann stomped on Moose’s injured hand. Moose tossed Swann in the corner. Swann dodged Moose’s shoulder tackle to send Moose into the buckle.

Swann caught Moose with a hook kick combo and a Tornado DDT. Moose grabbed Swann’s feet to prevent him from climbing to the top. Moose went to the top to go for a superplex. Swann fought out with right hands to send Moose to the mat. Mosoe jumped back up and hit Swann with a Superplex. [c]

Swann got a victory roll for a two count. Swann got another victory roll for a two count. Swann got a rollup for a two count. Moose hit Swann with a boot. Moose dove right into Swann’s cutter. Swann hit Moose with a Lethal Injection for a two count. Moose avoided a 450 and hit Swann with a discus lariat. Moose got a two count after a power bomb.

Moose argued to the referee about the two count. Moose set up to a Spear, but Swann reversed it into a Jackknife pin for the victory.

Rich Swann defeated Moose via pinfall in 9:18 of on-air time (2 commercial breaks).

John’s Thoughts: One thing I notice Moose overdoes is that spot where he “accidentally” chops the ringpost. He needs to do that less because it just makes him look dumb. Anyways, a good match and better than expected given that it was unadvertised. I liked that Swann was a bit more serious in his entrance and I wonder where they put him moving forward (Back in a tag team with Sami?). Moose, on the other hand, has been spinning his wheels for a while. He needs some sort of angle to get him back on track.

The show cut to a replay from Before the Impact where Champagne Singh and Shera had just beat two random wrestlers. Heath came from behind and hit both men with Zig Zags…

Heath was pacing backstage, talking about attacking Singh and Shera before the show. Heath talked about how his Impact run has been a roller coaster ride. He said he likes roller coasters. Heath said that he worked hard to get a contract, but immediately got put on the shelf with an injury. He talked about going through a lot of physical therapy, he finally made his way back.

He said when he came back he found his friend in some sick ass cult. Heath said he brought Rhino back to the light, but then saw Rhino get injured by Honor No More. Heath said he made Honor No More’s life a living hell. Heath said Rhino came back and they won the tag team titles. Heath said they sent Honor No More packing, but Rhino found himself injured again.

Heath said he needs to sit down a bit and find out what’s best for Heath. He said he thinks he figured it out and he’s about to let every single person know who the hell Heath is. Heath said if you’ve been sleeping on him, you’ll get a damn wake up call baby!…[c]

John’s Thoughts: There it is. That’s the Heath that confronted Drew McIntyre on Raw during the pandemic. That’s the type of fire I’ve been hoping for since he joined Impact. Fingers crossed, that Heath finally drops his 3MB-“I got Kids” persona and reinvents himself. Take a page out of Steve Maclin and Dirty Dango’s book. I won’t get my hopes up too high because I’ve been burned by this before (at least Dango finally pulled the trigger).

Moose was walking backstage. He walked into Brian Myers who told Moose that Moose’s recent failures might not have happened if they didn’t break up their partnership. Moose said this is the wrong time to give him a lecture. Myers said he failed too when he tried to lead the Good Hands to tag team gold. Myers said he thinks that he and Moose can beat Chris Bey and Ace Austin for the tag titles…

Bully Ray made his entrance with a piece of paper in his hand. Tom Hannifan noted that the paper was a formal complaint to Anthem Sports against Scott D’Amore. Bully took a mic and soaked in boos. Bully said his name is Bully Ray, and “I’m a victim”. He said he’s a victim of Scott D’Amore. He said he’s a victim of atrocious management at Impact Wrestling. He said he was a victim of unnecessary violence at the hands of Scott D’Amore.

He said he’s a victim of the system of Impact Wrestling. He said he was on the way to becoming number one contender, but Scott D’Amore cost him the victory. He said he just wanted to represent all his fans as world champion, but Scott D’Amore took that away from Bully and all the fans. Bully said the fans agree that Bully is a victim. Bully said he filed a complaint to Anthem for justice. He said he feels uncomfortable in the workplace.

Bully said his mental health is declining and he demands answers. Scott D’Amore made his entrance to his entrance theme. D’Amore said Bully is a bunch of things, but he didn’t expect Bully to be a whining bitch. Bully said that is not polite and he will not tolerate being spoken to like that. Scott said that Bully should know if you are a jerk to everybody, you should expect at least one of them to be a jerk right back.

Scott said he can’t believe that he’s in the ring with Bully holding an HR complaint paper. Bully said this goes above HR and goes to Scott’s boss. Bully said that Scott’s physicality has caused Bully physical and mental harm. Scott said he knows that Bully doesn’t have an answer and he does have an answer. D’Amore said that Anthem read the complaint and said that D’Amore’s actions at Against All Odds were unbecoming of a president.

Bully asked D’Amore to say it again. D’Amore said he knows that Bully replays his own segments on the DVR every week, so he can hear it there. Bully said he wants to just hear Scott say that Bully was right and he was wrong. Scott called Bully a “smug on of a…”. Bully said he just wants to hear Scott say that Bully was right from his mouth. D’Amore said it makes him sick to say the next part.

D’Amore said the Anthem board said he has to take a leave of absence as Impact President. Bully said that was better than hearing Scott say that Bully was right. Bully said D’Amore’s bosses screwed him like D’Amore screwed Bully. Bully put the paper in Scott’s vest. Bully asked D’Amore to leave and not let the door hit him in the ass on his way out. D’Amore said he agrees with the board’s decision because if he were president he would not be able to do “this”.

D’Amore took down Bully with a double leg takedown and gave Bully some mounted punches. Steve Maclin ran out and dragged D’Amore off and gave D’Amore mounted punches. Bully and Maclin gave D’Amore kicks to the gut. Maclin and Bully surrounded D’Amore with chairs. Bully jabbed a chair on Scott’s throat. Before Maclin could hammer the nail, the lights went out.

A lightning graphic aired. PCO was in the ring when the lights went on. PCO no-sold chair shots to the back. PCO punched a chair into the face of Bully. PCO gave Maclin a lariat. D’Amore gave Maclin a basement boot. D’Amore said that Anthem allowed him to book a match before his leave of absence. D’Amore booked Steve Maclin and Bully Ray vs. Scott D’Amore and PCO for Slammiversary. Scott D’Amore’s entrance theme played to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: Here we go! Impact’s strongest badass babyface is getting his hometown match! (I say that half sarcastically). I did like that segment though. Bully Ray was great as the textbook “disgruntled” employee. I loved all his canned “mental health” and “unsafe workplace” lines. As much as it’s ridiculous how protect Super Scott is, I’ll take this over Bully having another feud with Tommy Dreamer. The one person I feel bad for is Steve Maclin, who would have been in the Slammiversary main event, and is now a filler piece for this feud between Bully and D’Amore.

Steve Maclin and Bully Ray were backstage with Bully selling a face injury. Maclin acted worried because he said he’s done everything to PCO and PCO keeps getting up. Maclin brought up PCO no-selling the chair shots. Bully said “aren’t you a Marine? Then act like one”. Bully said PCO is just a man. Frankie Kazarian was in the corner of the room, where he threw the snarky comment that PCO threw Bully and Maclin out of the ring.

Kazarian said Bully better know better than to cross the boss. Bully tried to get in Kaz’s face, but Eddie Edwards got in between them to defend Kazarian. Alisha Edwards was also there. Bully and Maclin left. Kazarian asked Eddie why he defended him just now? Eddie brought up how he and Kazarian were both trained by Killer Kowalski. He said they made different life choices and even hate each other, but they still have that Kowalski bond.

Alisha cut in, not liking that Eddie’s making peace with Kazarian. Eddie said they were all good…

Entrances for the next match took place. Tom Hannifan confirmed that Hiroshi Tanahashi was confirmed to appear at their next NJPW vs. Impact Multiverse United show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on August 20…

2. Impact Tag Team Champions “ABC” Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. “Decay” Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus in a non-title match. Bey tripped up Steve and gave Steve a double stomp. Taurus and Ace tagged in. Taurus took down both opponents with lariats. Taurus choke slammed Bey on Austin. Taurus hit Bey with a Samoan Drop. Taurus hit Ace with a Codebreaker. Steve tagged in and Taurus suplexed him on Ace.

Ace recovered and hit Steve with a Disaster Kick. Taurus caught Ace with a headbutt, but was ordered by the referee to get to the corner. Steve bit both Ace and Bey in the face. ABC dumped Taurus to ringside. Bey hit Taurus with a dive. Bey hit Steve with an assisted cutter. Ace hit Steve with The Fold. Bey picked up the pinfall.

Chris Bey and Ace Austin defeated Decay via pinfall in 3:12.

The Motor City Machine Guns met with Ace and Bey at Gorilla Position. Sabin said he’s happy to see that the Tag Team Division is well taken care of with Bey and Ace as tag champions. Sabin asked Shelley if he agrees? Shelley said, “yep”. The Guns and ABC shook hands. Bey said he also likes that the Machine Guns got their deserved singles gold…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Another quick loss for Decay. Looks like while the Good Hands are getting a bit of a push, Decay is pushed down to “Good Hand” status (they don’t win much anyway, but now they’re just cannon fodder). Wouldn’t mind seeing Taurus get a bit of a push because he’s freakishly strong for his height. I like Bey and Ace looking strong.

Gia Miller interviewed Bhupinder Gujjar and hyped up Gujjar’s “Diary” documentary premiering on AXS next week. The graphic said that Gujjar’s and Trey Miguel’s will premier next week. Before Gujjar can give his thoughts, Dirty Dango showed up. Dango asked why would anyone want to see a documentary about Bhupinder? Dango said it probably goes “I worked so hard to get to Impact Wrestling, now I’m going to sit backstage and wait until someone makes me a star”.

Dirty Dango said that statement applies to every young person in the long person in the locker room, except that “hog masked guy” (Black Taurus) because he gets it. Dango said they need to make a documentary about what Dirty Dango does outside of wrestling. Bhupinder said they won’t make a documentary about Dango because Dango is a bitter bitch. Bhupinder left the set. Dango said he thought the backstage interviewers are supposed to be hot. Gia Miller no sold it…

John’s Thoughts: Dirty Dango is one of my favorite acts in pro wrestling now (for now, lets see where he takes it). This jilted vet thing is good so far. I like the womanizing touch he added in the end too, which was a holdover from his Dirty Curty character. Good heel stuff. Just a thought? I wouldn’t mind Dirty Dango possibly mentoring Black Taurus given how he keeps putting Taurus over. By the way, you should definitely check out the Impact Diary series. I haven’t seen the Trey and Bhupinder one yet, but the Gisele Shaw one is really really good! I’ll post that below here.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. Hannifan noted that in the month of June, before Impact, they are airing the Impact Diary documentary series every week. Hannifan then hyped Slammiversary for July 15th, 2023, at Windsor, Ontario, Canada. They ran through the advertised matches so far. Hannifan then plugged Impact’s Australia tour which will air on Fite.TV for June 30 and July 1.

The following segments were plugged for next week: OVE vs. Brian Myers and The Good Hands, The Design vs. Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey, Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly, and Bully Ray and Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards and Kazarian. Hannifan sent the show to Kevin Kelly’s weekly New Japan on AXS plug…

John’s Thoughts: Odd placement of the Australian Tour and odd booking too. This week’s Impact is already looking past the Impact and Knockouts title defenses in favor of the advertised Slammiversary matches. Maclin mentioned Australia for a second, but then quickly moved on to his involvement in the Scott D’Amore match.

Entrances for the main event took place (Thankfully most were behind the commercial break)…[c]

3. Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Nick Aldis, Trinity Fatu, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trey Miguel, Kenny King, Sheldon Jean, Gisele Shaw, and Savannah Evans (w/Jai Vidal). Shaw and Purrazzo started the match. Hannifan noted that if Purrazzo loses the title to Shaw in Australia, then the Slammiversary match becomes a triple threat with Shaw added as the defending champion. Both women started the match in a stalemate during the chain wrestling.

Shaw gained control with a front kick and chop. Trinity tagged in and hit Shaw with a dropkick. Trinity hit Shaw with a standing stink face in the corner (ode to her daddy in law). Trin gave Shaw a sliding slap. Shaw tossed Trinity into the corner and slammed her to the mat. Evans tagged in and worked on Trinity with clubbing blows.

Trinity tripped Evans and hit her with a leg drop. Purrazzo tagged in and hit Evans with a double team suplex. Evans got locked in a Fujiwara Armbar. Trinity put Shaw in Starstruck. Trey and Jean broke up the submissions.[c]

Aldis and King were in the ring. Aldis hit King with a Jackhammer Suplex. Sabin and Miguel tagged in. Sabin dominated and hit Trey with a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Sabin hit King with a Dragon Screw when he tried to interfere. King managed to hit Sabin with a jawbreaker to give Trey a two count. Jean tagged in as the heels cut the ring in half on Sabin.

The heels used tags to cut the ring in half on Sabin. This lasted for a few minutes. Sabin got a window of opportunity with a boot and Tornado DDT on King. Shelley and Trey tagged in with Shelley catching the heat. Shelley cleaned house and even hit Vidal. Trey caught Shelley on the top rope with a uppercut. Shelley hit Trey with a Super Atomic Drop. Shelley put Trey in a crossface. Evans broke up the submission.

Trinity dumped Evans to ringside. Jai Vidal dumped Trinity to ringside. Nick Aldis dumped Vidal to ringside. Everyone took turns trading signature moves. King and Jean worked on Shelley with Eddy Gordo offense on Shelley. King accidentally hit Jean in the head. Aldis hit King with a Michinoku Driver. Shelley hit Jean with Shell Shocked for the win.

Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Nick Aldis, Trinity, and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Sheldon Jean, Kenny King, Trey Miguel, Gisele Shaw, and Savannah Evans via pinfall in 14:26 of on-air time.

Nick Aldis grabbed the world title and respectfully presented it to Alex Shelley while bowing on a knee. When Shelley went to grab the title, Aldis turned on Shelley and smashed him on the head with the title belt. The show ended with Aldis’s theme playing as he jawed with everyone from the ramp…

John’s Thoughts: Did they really need to have all ten wrestlers in this match? I think they could have gotten the same result if it was just Shelley, Sabin, and Aldis in a six person tag? This did nothing for the women and they were unnecessary here. On top of that, this match was way lopsided with all of Impact’s singles champs against Impact’s designated “gatekeepers” (like Dango, I don’t count Hendry’s toy belt). Trey Miguel was the only non-gatekeeper on his team. I kinda hope we get Sabin vs. Trey in a singles match at Slammiversary and not one of those TNA multi-person X Division title spotfests.

I do like the Nick Aldis heel turn at the end of the match. Aldis was at his best in NWA when he was the professional and confident heel champion. Aldis is a strong professional babyface champion too, so that would have worked if Maclin was still champ. Aldis going heel definitely solidifies that Maclin isn’t winning the world title in Australia (it was already solidified anyway).

Overpacked main event aside, this was a solid episode of Impact. A talk-heavy episode of Impact, but the talking set the table for Slammiversary. Aldis will have no problem building himself as a world title contender in the next few weeks. The real challenge is building up Alex Shelley, who’s world championship identity was more abrupt. Here’s hoping they do a good job building him to, as Aldis put it, be at Nick’s level.