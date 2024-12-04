AEW Dynamite results (12/04): Powell’s live review of Kyle Fletcher vs. Shelton Benjamin and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King in Continental Classic matches, Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 270)

Fishers, Indiana at Fishers Event Center

Aired live December 4, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] Excalibur checked in on commentary while the camera panned a crowd and seemed to stop for a moment on a “Free Fenix” sign… A video package recapped the Continental Classic matches and the leaderboards were shown. Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard were also on commentary…

Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions for the opening match. Shelton Benjamin came out with Bobby Lashley and MVP, who headed backstage while he headed to the ring. Kyle Fletcher made his entrance and the tournament rules graphic was shown…

1. Kyle Fletcher vs. Shelton Benjamin in a Continental Classic blue league match. Don Callis sat in on commentary. The crowd chanted “Ospreay’s better” at Fletcher. Callis said they already proved that’s not true and then he took a jab at the intelligence of the Indian fans.

Fletcher took a suplex and then avoided another move attempt. Fletcher clotheslined Benjamin and both men tumbled over the top rope to ringside heading into the first picture-in-picture commercial break. [C]

Benjamin clotheslined Fletcher to ringside and then ran him into side of the ring, the barricade, and the ring steps. Benjamin charged Fletcher, who moved, and Benjamin tentatively ran his head into the ring post. Benjamin barely beat the referee’s count.

Fletcher caught Benjamin with a kick and then hit him with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Fletcher hit a Helluva Kick, but Benjamin came right back with a kick of his own.

Benjamin powerbombed Fletcher for a two count and then immediately transitioned into a leg lock and Camel Clutch combo submission hold. Fletcher reached the ropes to break the hold. There were boos over Fletcher not tapping.

Fletcher caught Benjamin with a superkick. Fletcher followed up with another kick and then went up top and performed a flying elbow drop for a near fall. Fletcher showed frustration over not getting the pin.

Fletcher charged Benjamin, who caught him with a superkick. Benjamin followed up three German suplexes. Benjamin hit Fletcher with a knee strike in the corner. Fletcher rolled under the ropes.

Fletcher shoulder blocked Benjamin and then performed a sunset flip for a two count. Fletcher rolled up Benjamin and held the middle rope while getting the three count…

Kyle Fletcher defeated Shelton Benjamin in 15:50 in a Continental Classic blue league match to earn three points.

The updated leaderboard showed Fletcher leading with six points, though only he and Benjamin have had two matches thus far…

Highlights aired from of the Continental Classic matches from Saturday’s Collision…

Powell’s POV: A good match, but the most encouraging aspect is that Fletcher had real heat even while working with a fellow heel. AEW is doing a good job of recapping the past Continental Classic matches while also showing the rules and leaderboards.

Hook made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire. Hook said he heard Nick Wayne say he wants to fight him in New York City. Hook said he had a better idea. He said he’d rather fight Wayne’s father (Christian Cage) and leave him in worse shape than they left his father Taz. Hook called out Wayne.

Christian Cage’s entrance theme played and he made his entrance with Mother Wayne. Christian held the dented case that contains his contract for a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian jumped Hook in the ring. Hook got the better of both men. Mother Wayne distracted Hook, which led to Christian hitting him with the contract case. The heels ganged up on the Hook.

The heels wrapped a chair around the wrist of Hook and then Nick slammed another chair on it. Hook sold a wrist injury while the heels left the ring…

Backstage, Renee Paquette caught up with Mercedes Mone, who told Indianapolis to say hello to their CEO. Paquette asked Mone about Kamille being found knocked out backstage on Rampage. Mone said she told Paquette not to say Kamille’s name. Mone switched the focus to Anna Jay and said she would be watching her match with Penelope Ford very closely… [C]

Backstage, MVP told Shelton Benjamin that he loved him, but he was disappointed in him. MVP said that’s not how they do things. MVP and Lashley walked away.

A crew member walked behind Benjamin, who turned around and beat him up. MVP and Lashley returned to beat up the security guards who tried to intervene. “That’s what we do,” MVP yelled at Benjamin…

Adam Cole’s entrance was televised while the other battle royale entrants were already in the ring…

2. Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale. The entrants were Cole, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, The Butcher, Evil Uno, Rocky Romero, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Action Andretti, Lio Rush, Mark Davis, and Kyle O’Reilly.

Evil Uno was the first man eliminated. Rush and Andretti eliminated the Martins, who headed to the back with Leila Grey. Archer and Cage eliminated Davis heading into a PIP break. [C]

The final four were Cole, O’Reilly, Archer, and Cage. Archer skinned the cat and stayed on the apron. Cage did the same on the other side and then pulled Cole onto the apron with him.

Archer chokeslammed O’Reilly on the top turnbuckle. Cole escaped Cage and then superkicked him. Cole and O’Reilly simultaneously kicked Cage and O’Reilly off the apron.

Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly won the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale in 10:30.

Excalibur explained that Cole and O’Reilly will meet on next week’s show for the right to challenge MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. O’Reilly bumped shoulders with Cole before exiting the ring…

Powell’s POV: Was there a single regular AEW television viewer who didn’t think Cole and O’Reilly would be the final two? Is there a single AEW television viewer who actually wants to see this never ending Kingdom saga?

A Julia Hart video aired and focused on Jamie Hayter photos and a bloody mask. “The House always wins,” Hart said at the end of the video…

Max Caster was telling an annoyed Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn to let him do the talking. Renee Paquette asked if everything was good. Caster said everything was great. Gunn said that wasn’t true. He said they’d been trying to talk Caster out of facing Swerve Strickland.

Gunn said Caster was going about this all wrong. Caster said no. Bowens said Caster calls himself the best wrestler alive and he should go prove it. Caster thanked him for the support and then tried to lead a cheer that Bowens and Gunn ignored…

Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana made their entrance. Max Caster rapped as he made his entrance and had lines about Hunter Biden and being the best wrestler alive. Caster climbed on the apron and was booted off by Swerve, who roughed him up at ringside…

3. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Max Caster. The referee called for the bell once both men were in the ring. Serve dominated the offense and hit a pair of House Call kicks. Swerve looked to the crowd and got a lot of cheers before hitting a third House Call and scoring the pin.

Swerve Strickland beat Max Caster in 2:10.

Swerve teased leaving, but he stopped on the apron and looked back at Caster, who was still down on the mat. Swerve looked to the cheering crowd before hitting a Swerve Stomp from the top rope. Swerve looked into the camera and said there’s a little bit left in 2024 and it will belong to him. “Lashley, this isn’t over yet,” Swerve said before leaving the ring with Nana…

Powell’s POV: It’s only one crowd, but Swerve didn’t seem to lose any popularity despite taking the clean loss to Lashley at Full Gear. This crowd was really hot for him, which is great to see. On the flip side, Caster had heat, but he came off like a goofball pest heel who was already put in his place by Swerve.

Excalibur recapped the “photo finish” in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal. Excalibur said it was clear that Adam Cole wanted no part of Kyle O’Reilly…

MJF was shown seated at a bar. MJF laughed and said this was classic. MJF said he and Adam Cole were white hot and everyone in the company was happy. MJF spoke about record breaking business while he was champion.

MJF said Cole turned on him and it created a butterfly effect that left Roderick Strong with a broken arm and now Cole has to face O’Reilly. MJF blamed Cole for Jon Moxley taking the world championship and ruling over AEW with an iron fist.

MJF said he’s sick of Cole walking around and pretending he’s the hero when he’s the villain. MJF labeled Cole a jaundice infected villain.

[Hour Two] MJF said Cole can’t beat O’Reilly and it will be proven next week on Dynamite. MJF said Cole could thank him for that. MJF kissed the Dynamite Diamond Ring…

Excalibur hyped Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly for next week and said the winner will face MJF at the Worlds End pay-per-view…

A video package aired on Jay White and Pac, and then both men made their entrances…

4. Jay White vs. Pac (w/Wheeler Yuta). Excalibur said where there’s one Death Rider, there’s usually many. Yuta pulled White from the apron and drilled him with a clothesline while the referee was tied up with Pac. A “Yuta sucks” chant broke out. Pac went to ringside and ran White in the barricade and then played to the crowd for heat head into a PIP break. [C]

White put Pac down with a DDT for a near fall. Pac battle back and went for a top rope move that he had to roll through once White moved. Pac hit White with a series of kicks, but White avoided one kicka nd suplexed Pac, who landed on his feet. White followed up with a wicked half-and-half suplex.

Pac caught a standing White in a Brutalizer. White, who was bleeding from the mouth, fell toward the ropes and grabbed the bottom rope to break the hold. Cool spot.

Yuta pulled White to ringside and hit him with a Busaiku Knee while the referee was distracted by Pac. Yuta rolled White back inside the ring. Pac picked up White, who hit him with a Bladerunner and scored the pin.

Jay White defeated Pac in 13:25.

After the match, Yuta went after White, who also put him down with a Bladerunner. Marina Shafir showed up and entered the ring, which distracted him long enough for Jon Moxley to arrive and hit White from behind. Moxley hit a Death Rider on White.

Hangman Page made his entrance as Moxley was about to make his exit over the barricade. Moxley went to the entrance aisle and faced Page. A masked production crew member used a cable to choke Moxley. Shafir pulled the hood back to reveal Orange Cassidy.

Shafir went after Cassidy, who dumped her over the barricade. Pac and Yuta worked over Page and then tossed him out of the ring. Cassidy drilled Yuta and then Pac with Orange Punches.

Moxley turned around and showed anger. Cassidy blasted Moxley with an Orange Punch. White stood up and hit Moxley with a Bladerunner. When Moxley got to his feet, Page hit him with Buckshot Lariat. “AEW” chants broke out.

Christian Cage walked out holding his contract case while Moxley was recovering in the entrance aisle. Christian headed to the back while Moxley was surrounded by his allies… [C]

Powell’s POV: A cool match. The referee looked like a bit of a schmuck for having no clue that Yuta interfered, but I liked the way that both of those sequences put a lot of heat on Yuta. They also made White’s win feel all the more impressive. The post match sequence was strong with the babyfaces finally getting the better of the Death Riders. Well, at least Cassidy and apparently White are babyfaces. I’m not sure what Page is these days. Even so, this was really good.

A brief Worlds End video aired…

Jamie Hayter delivered a backstage promo and said that Julia Hart’s mind games don’t work for her. She said she’s more of a face-to-face type of gal. She asked if this was about her triumphant return at Wembley Stadium. Hayter said she came back to right a wrong and settle a score that has nothing to do with Hart. Hayter said the International Women’s Cup means a lot to her and she’s determined to take it all the way. Hayter said she’s ready to fight any time, any place, but you can’t fight what you can’t see. Hayter said when Hart comes back, she’ll be laid out on the mat and she will be the last thing that Hart sees… [C]

Chris Jericho stood next to a TV screen that had a Breaking News graphic on hit. Jericho hyped ROH Final Battle and the other Hammerstein Ballroom shows, as well as AEW All In Texas. Jericho said he would have a special TV Time segment on tomorrow’s ROH television show and would have more details about who he will face at Final Battle. “I’m Chris Jericho and this has been a New York Minute,” Jericho said to close…

A old west style video aired with a sheriff and another man talking about a wanted man. The sheriff posted a “wanted” sign for Bandido…

Powell’s POV: That was a corny ass vignette, but it’s great that Bandido is finally on the verge of returning.

Anna Jay made her entrance and then a video package aired on her grudge match with Penelope Ford, who then made her entrance…

5. Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford. Jay offered a handshake, but Ford kicked her hand away.