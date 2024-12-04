WWE Raw rating: The Survivor Series fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.714 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.510 million average. Raw delivered a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.47 rating.

Powell’s POV: Good numbers for Raw coming out of the Survivor Series premium live event. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.815 million viewers, and the second hour averaged 1.613 million viewers. One year earlier, the December 4, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.533 million viewers and a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show headlined by Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship.