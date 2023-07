CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mike Halac, who worked as Mantaur in WWE, died at age 55. Halac’s daughter Demi wrote on social media that her father died in his sleep. “He went peacefully in his sleep,” Demi wrote. “He’s no longer in pain.”

Powell’s POV: Halac also worked as Bruiser Mastino. He was recently interviewed by John Poz for the Two Man Power Trip podcast. My condolences to the Halac family, as well as his friends.