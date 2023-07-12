AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s TBS show

What's happening...

July 12, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Komander

-Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in an AEW Blind Eliminator Tournament semifinal match

-MJF and Adam Cole vs. Brian Cage and Big Bill in an AEW Blind Eliminator Tournament semifinal match

-Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match,

-Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland

-The final entrants will be announced for the Blood & Guts match for Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at SaskTel Centre. Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

