AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Komander

-Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in an AEW Blind Eliminator Tournament semifinal match

-MJF and Adam Cole vs. Brian Cage and Big Bill in an AEW Blind Eliminator Tournament semifinal match

-Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match,

-Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland

-The final entrants will be announced for the Blood & Guts match for Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite

Dynamite will be live from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at SaskTel Centre. Friday's AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight.