AEW Battle of the Belts X lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts X television special.

-Athena vs. Red Velvet for the ROH Women’s Championship

-AEW International Champion Roderick Strong vs. Rocky Romero in an eliminator match

-Hook vs. Shane Taylor for the FTW Championship

Powell’s POV: AEW Battle of the Belts X will air live after AEW Collision tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Join me for live review of both shows. My exclusive combined audio review of the two shows will be available on Saturday night for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).