NXT Level Up results (4/12): O’Connor’s review of Eddy Thorpe vs. Dion Lennox, Carlee Bright and Kendall Grey vs. Blair Davenport and Stevie Turner, and Tavion Heights vs. Uriah Conners

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 113)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed April 12, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Tavion Heights made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Tavion Heights vs. Uriah Connors. Heights shrugged off Connors who attempted a waist takedown early in the contest. Heights grounded Connors with a side headlock. Connors threw Heights to ringside to switch the momentum and hit a neckbreaker in the ring for a two count. Connors utilized an armlock on Heights and rocked Heights with a dropkick shot to the jaw for another near fall. Heights responded with an electric chair drop and followed up with a clothesline on Connors. Heights soon hit the ‘suplex ride’ for the victory.

Tavion Heights defeated Uriah Connors via pinfall in 5:04.

2. Carlee Bright and Kendall Grey vs. Blair Davenport and Stevie Turner. Turner and Gray started the match before both women made tags to their respective partners. Bright controlled Davenport but Davenport made the tag to Turner who took control. Gray tagged back in and gained a near fall on Turner but a double team from Turner and Davenport put a hurting on Gray. Turner gained a near fall on Gray as Gray looked for the hot tag to Bright. Turner tagged in Davenport who looked to stop the tag but Gray eventually tagged in Bright. Bright dropped Davenport and Turner and attempted to hit a standing moonsault on Davenport but Davenport got the knees up and quickly hit the falcons arrow for the three count.

Blair Davenport and Stevie Turner defeated Carlee Bright and Kendall Grey via pinfall in 6:13.

3. Eddy Thorpe vs. Dion Lennox. Thorpe controlled Lennox early in the match with a side headlock but Lennox would drop Thorpe with a series of shoulder blocks before applying a headlock of his own on Thorpe. Thorpe applied an abdominal stretch but Lennox powered through and shrugged Thorpe off with a hip toss. Both men exchanged punches and Lennox dropped Thorpe with the clothesline and looked to finish. Thorpe countered and hit the Impaler DDT for the win.

Eddy Thorpe defeated Dion Lennox via pinfall in 5:03.

Both men shook hands after the match as the show closed.

John’s Ramblings: Another good show coming out of WrestleMania weekend. All of the matches were entertaining this week. Check out the full show this week if not suffering from wrestling burnout.