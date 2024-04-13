AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s live show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. AZM in an eliminator match

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty

-House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Highland Heights, Kentucky at Truist Arena. Join me for my live review as Collision airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET and stick around for my AEW Battle of the Belts X review afterward. Will Pruett has the night off, so my audio combined audio review of both shows will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) late Saturday night.