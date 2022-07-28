AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the Fight For The Fallen themed show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 976,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 910,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.33 rating, up from last week’s 0.32 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.50 rating on USA Network. The July 28, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 1.108 million viewers and a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Fight For The Fallen.