Powell’s NXT Hit List: Iron Survivor Challenge last chance qualifiers, Eric Bischoff and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman appearances, Battle Royal for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles at Deadline

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Wren Sinclair vs. Jaida Parker vs. Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan in a Last Chance qualifying match for the Iron Survivor Challenge: I’m not a fan of WWE adding last chance qualifying matches. It should pack a punch when a notable wrestler loses a qualifying match, but the last chance gimmick makes such a loss feel inconsequential. With that out of the way, this was a solid match that kept me guessing until the finish. I’m not big on outside interference in most cases, but Lola Vice accidentally hitting Sinclair with a spinning back fist that led to Sinclair falling onto Jade to get the fluke win was really well executed. Vice’s back fist was meant for Parker, so that also helped set up their NXT Underground match for Deadline.

Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King vs. Axiom vs. Cedric Alexander in a Last Chance qualifying match for the Iron Survivor Challenge: Thorpe has finally ditched the DJ gimmick and is already better off. It’s great that he does that outside the ring, but it just didn’t make for a good gimmick. They’ve done a good job of showing Thorpe’s frustration build in recent weeks. It was encouraging to see him win this entertaining match, although they did play up the mystery of whether he’ll be able to work the Iron Survivor Challenge after he was laid out at the end of the episode. Axiom and Alexander are consistently strong in-ring performers, but it was a pleasant surprise to see King have a really nice offensive run during this match.

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Je’Von Evans: Waltman’s involvement was short and sweet. Evans is a likable character with a boyish charm, so he’s one of the few characters who doesn’t look bad by acting in awe of a legend. It was a nice touch to have Waltman endorse Evans while tying it into his own upset win over Razor Ramon.

Gigi Dolin vs. Izzi Dame: A solid showcase match for Dolin. Shawn Spears scouting Dolin is mildly intriguing.

NXT Misses

Battle Royal for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles at Deadline: Ava’s speech to the tag teams that led to a bunch of random brawls and culminated with this battle royal didn’t actually help the tag teams. Sure, they got some television time, but it’s not like any of them were booked to actually stand out during those brawls. It was all so random that it was tough to have a real rooting interest during the battle royal.

Eric Bischoff with Trick Williams and Ridge Holland: While it was nice to see Uncle Eric on NXT television, he has no connection with the champion or the challenger. As such, it made for an awkward segment with Bischoff shoehorned in as the moderator. That said, if Bischoff’s appearance put more eyeballs on the Williams and Holland segment, then it’s ultimately a positive. Either way, it was a good call to have Holland get the better of Williams to establish that the champion is wounded and vulnerable going into Saturday’s NXT Championship match.

Karmen Petrovic vs. Nikkita Lyons: I get a kick out of Petrovic’s relationship drama with Ashante Adonis, but I really wish it was mostly limited to backstage segments. It’s a groaner to see them continue to play a role in the outcome of their respective matches.