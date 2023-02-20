AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Tony Nese and Ari Daivari
-Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Ethan Page, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Evil Uno, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Evelyn Carter
-Fuego Del Sol vs. Juice Robinson
-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Sal Muscat
-Leva Bates. Madison Rayne, and Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Emi Sakura
-Lee Moriarty and Big Bill vs. Zack Zilla and Warren Johnson
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.
Be the first to comment