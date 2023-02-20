AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

What's happening...

February 20, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Tony Nese and Ari Daivari

-Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Ethan Page, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Evil Uno, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Evelyn Carter

-Fuego Del Sol vs. Juice Robinson

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Sal Muscat

-Leva Bates. Madison Rayne, and Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Emi Sakura

-Lee Moriarty and Big Bill vs. Zack Zilla and Warren Johnson

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.

