Glory Pro Wrestling “Live At The Pageant II” results: Vetter’s review of  Mike Outlaw vs. Camaro Jackson for the GPW Title, Matt Sydal and Delirious vs. Dan the Dad and Warhorse, Sonny Kiss vs. Allie Katch, Josh Alexander vs. Kenny Alfonso, Rohit Raju vs. Rocky Romero

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Live At The Pageant II”

Streamed on YouTube

September 25, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

This venue is a night club known for hosting live music, and there is a stage right next to the ring (that would matter later on.) The ring was well lit but the crowd is in the shadows. There were multiple cameras recording the action, and sound was really good. There was just one man on commentary. He did a good job but I didn’t catch his name.

1. Sonny Kiss defeated Allie Katch in an intergender match at 8:54. Katch just appeared on Impact Wrestling on Thursday. Sonny came out as a babyface, although the commentator acknowledged his heel turn in AEW. Mat reversals early, and Allie hit her rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall at 4:00. Allie dominated the action and hit a Northern Lights suplex with a bridge for a nearfall at 6:00. Sonny finally hit a dropkick and a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker for a nearfall.

Katch hit a second-rope superplex and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. She went for her piledriver but Kiss escaped. Kiss hit his splits legdrop for a nearfall at 8:30. She again went for a piledriver, but Kiss rolled out of it, got a jackknife cover, and scored the pin. OK match, but absurd how much she dominated the offense.

* Dan the Dad cut a backstage promo.

2. Xavier Walker defeated Laynie Luck, Tootie Lynn, and ATM in an intergender four-way at 6:04. Walker’s look makes me think of Jay Lethal’s “Black Machismo” period. Luck has appeared on AEW Dark. Tootie has appeared in NWA, and she’s a popular babyface here. ATM is a Black man who reminds me of Xavier Woods. OK, these two men are much taller and thicker than the two women. Walker easily overpowered both women, shoved them to the mat, and got loudly booed. ATM dove onto Xavier on the floor at 2:00.

In the ring, ATM hit a backbreaker over his knee on Laynie for a nearfall. ATM hit an enzuigiri on Xavier. Xavier hit a chokeslam on ATM. Tootie got in the ring, and Xavier just laughed at her, then he hit a spin kick to her gut. Xavier then hit a standing release powerbomb on Laynie. Laynie was able to flip him over the top rope to the floor. Two men attacked Tootie Lynn on the floor. In the ring, Xavier slapped Laynie hard across the face, dropping her, then he covered a prone ATM for the pin. (The camera didn’t catch whatever move Laynie did to drop ATM.) I found this match uncomfortable to watch because Xavier beat on the women so much.

3. Josh Alexander defeated Kenny Alfonso at 15:44. Alexander wore his Impact title to the ring. Alfonzo is a Black man with a good physique, and he’s a babyface, high-fiving fans as he came to ringside. Standing switches and reversals early. Alfonzo hit a Frankensteiner out of the corner at 3:30. They brawled to the floor. In the ring, Alexander hit a kneedrop to the forehead and took control, as he worked over the left arm. Alexander hit a backbreaker over his knee at 5:30, and he began tying up Kenny’s legs, putting him in the surfboard.

Alfonzo hit a dive between the ropes to the floor. In the ring, Kenny hit some spin kicks to the chest and an enziguri at 8:30, then a Lethal Injection. Alfonzo tied Josh in an STF, but Josh reached the ropes. They traded blows on the ring apron, and Josh slammed Kenny hard on the apron at 10:00. I’m enjoying this stiff, believable action. In the ring, they traded rollups, and Alexander applied the anklelock. Josh hit a powerbomb over his knee for a nearfall. Ouch! Josh yelled at the ref, saying it was a three-count. Josh laid in some hard chops and punches in the corner.

Alfonso came back with some spin kicks to the legs and ribs, then a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 13:00. In a neat spot, Alfonso dove off the stage, into the ring, hitting a crossbody block on Alexander. He then hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a “pin” but Alexander had a foot on the ropes. Alexander went back to an anklelock, but Alfonso escaped. Alfonso hit a spin kick to the head. Josh hit a hard clothesline, then his C4 Spike piledriver for the pin. Wow, that was really, really good.

* Another fun backstage promo from Dan the Dad.

4. Rocky Romero defeated Rohit Raju (w/Xavier Walker) at 15:53. The on-screen graphic noted that Romero has competed in ROH, New Japan, AEW and Impact. Standing switches and Rohit mockingly did Rocky’s hip-swivel, drawing boos. Rocky grounded him early with a headlock. Rocky hit his forever clotheslines in the corner at 4:30. Rocky went to go for a dive, but Xavier got in the way to stop him. This allowed Rohit to take control of the offense, with basic stomps and kicks. Xavier choked Rocky in the ropes behind the referee’s back.

Rocky hit a spin kick to the head at 9:00. Rohit hit a Russian Legsweep for a nearfall. Rocky hit a second-rope superplex, and they were both down at 11:00. Rocky hit a mid-ring huracanrana, then a tornado DDT out of the corner for a nearfall. Rohit hit a swinging neckbreaker out of the corner, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 13:00. Rohit nailed a Flatliner for a believable nearfall. Rocky hit an overhead release suplex, then he dove through the ropes onto Rohit on the floor. He set up for a second one, but Xavier blocked him again. This time, Rocky dove onto Xavier, then he hit another dive onto both men.

In the ring, Rocky hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall at 15:30. Xavier hopped on the ring apron but he accidentally hit Rohit. Romero quickly got a schoolboy rollup on Rohit for the pin. Rohit and Xavier teased tension, but then they hugged and left. That started a bit slowly, but it picked up nicely and turned into a really good match.

5. Ethan Price and Jake Something defeated GPW Tag Team Champions “Grindhouse” Davey Vega and Anikan Murphy (w/Tony Patrico, Mat Fitchett) via DQ in a title match at 1:10. Price is white and smaller-than-average, with teammate Jake towering over him. Murphy is really thin with long hair; he started and hit a chop on Jake, which had no effect. Jake dropped Murphy with one punch. Jake and Ethan hit simultaneous powerbombs for a nearfall, but Tony hopped in the ring and attacked the referee, causing a DQ. Jake challenged them to a 4-on-2, no-DQ, handicap match, with the titles on the line. The heels accepted.

5B) “Grindhouse” Davey Vega, Anakin Murphy, Tony Patrico, and Mat Fitchett defeated Ethan Price and Jake Something to retain the GPW Tag Titles at 12:25. Fitchett was not dressed to wrestle, and I don’t think Patrico is a wrestler. Jake immediately hit a dive over the top rope onto all four heels. Jake and Ethan set up tables on the floor, and we’re suddenly without commentary. In the ring, Ethan hit a gutbuster over his knee on Anakin. The heels began working over the smaller Ethan. Jake hit a double shoulder tackle at 4:00. He chokeslammed Annakin onto Vega and got a nearfall. A table was set up in the ring. We finally got commentary back at 5:30. This is essentially a tornado match with all four competitors in the ring. Fitchett got in a punch when Jake rolled to the floor.

The commentator is now explaining that the babyfaces need to pin either Anakin or Vega. A table was set up in the ring. Patrico distracted the babyfaces while waving the title belts. Patrico and Fitchett beat up Jake on the stage, while Anakin and Vega beat up Ethan Price in the ring. The heels hit a superkick on Jake, sending him flying off the stage and through a table set up on the floor at 11:00. The four heels tried to corner Ethan in the ring, but he tried fighting them off. However, the heels hit a RedDragon-style kick & neckbreaker combo to pin Price. Just a so-so match.

* Jake suddenly turned and chokeslammed Ethan Price through a table set up in the ring, shocking the crowd, as we headed to intermission (which has been edited out of the Youtube feed.)

* A video package aired of Mike Outlaw winning the title in August 2021 from Jake Something, and clips of his vicious attacks on challengers since then. This is really well done, and it is set to a Star Wars-style writing on the screen and similar theme music.

* A backstage interview between Moses and Rahim de la Suede. These Black men have similar shoulder-length dreadlocks. These former teammates, known as Technical Difficulties, are going to face each other. Moses is angry because he felt they could have been a great team, but Rahim turned his back on him. Rahim just sneered at him.

6) Rahim de la Suede (w/Cinco) defeated Moses at 13:53. Rahim danced in the ring, reminding me of Velveteen Dream but without the gay overtones. Moses wore a white singlet. They opened with quick mat reversals. The commentator said these guys held the tag titles for 238 days and it’s hard to see them now on opposite sides. They had a standoff at 4:00, with the heel Rahim unwilling to hit a punch. Cinco berated him. Interesting.

They brawled to the floor and traded chops in front of the fans. In the ring, Moses also held back on punching his opponent. Rahim began stomping on Moses in the corner, then he hit a running dropkick in the corner for a nearfall at 7:00. Cinco is apparently one of the guys who jumped Tootie Lynn earlier. Rahim has taken total control of the match now. Moses hit a nice overhead release suplex at 10:00, then a Northern Lights Suplex, and he turned it into a Boston Crab, but Rahim reached the ropes.

Rahim hit a standing powerbomb, then a second one, for a nearfall, and he threw a temper tantrum when he didn’t get the pin. They began trading forearm shots, and Moses hit an enzuigiri and a German Suplex for a nearfall. Cinco handed Rahim a chain, who wrapped it around his fist. Moses avoided being hit by the chain, and he again applied a Boston Crab. Cinco distracted the ref while Rahim was tapping out. Moses got the chain and teased hitting Cinco. However, Rahim snuck up from behind, got a rollup with his feet on the ropes, and scored the pin. Entertaining match.

7. Danhausen defeated Kody Lane at 9:24. I’ve seen Kody three or four times this year, and he is really looking a lot like Juice Robinson with his colorful, flamboyant ring gear and glasses and short beard. Danhausen got a nice pop. Danhausen is much smaller. He tried to put a curse on Kody, but Kody cut him off. Danhausen hit a second-rope huracanrana. Kody whipped Danhausen into the corner with Danhausen bouncing off hard to the mat. Lane hit a senton for a nearfall at 4:00. He tied Danhausen in the Tree of Woe and stood on his groin.

Danhausen hit a nice release German Suplex, and they were both down. Danhausen hit a Northern Lights suplex and a running forearm in the corner, then another German Suplex, and the crowd was fired up. Danhausen hit the Go To Sleep kneestrike, but Kody rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned at 7:00. In the ring, Kody hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Kody blocked a second Go To Sleep and he hit a kick to the face, but he missed a top-rope moonsault. Danhausen tied him in a mid-ring Octopus submission hold, and Kody immediately tapped out. I enjoyed this, even with the usual Danhausen silliness.

* A silly backstage segment with Dan the Dad and Warhorse, where they time-traveled and saw footage of Delirious and Matt Sydal wrestling in 2002. They want to face Delirious and Sydal today.

8. Dan the Dad and Warhorse defeated Matt Sydal and Delirious at 14:29. I first met Sydal and Delirious when they traveled to indy shows in Minnesota in 2003, and I can’t believe how Sydal looks the same today. He may be a vampire. Delirious went crazy at the bell and scared Dan, who didn’t know how to react; he immediately tagged in Warhorse. Funny. Warhorse and Delirious jawed at each other and took turns banging heads on the top turnbuckles. They have a flex-off and I’m enjoying the silliness. They all brawled to the floor. Delirious spoke in his gibberish on the mic.

In the ring, Dan hit a spinning sideslam on Sydal. Sydal hit his standing corkscrew senton for a nearfall. Delirious took Dan’s glasses, and he tied up Dan on the mat. Sydal and Delirious took control of the action. Dan hit a second-rope dropkick on both opponents at 8:00, and he made the hot tag. Warhorse hit dropkicks and chops and a powerslam on Delirious. Warhorse applied a Sharpshooter on Delirious, but Sydal hopped in to make the save. Dan hit a Backpack Stunner on Sydal, who rolled to the floor at 10:00.

Warhorse and Dan hit a Team 3D stunner on Delirious for a nearfall. Delirious hit his flying clothesline. Sydal and Delirious argued. They each hit running kneestrikes. Delirious hit his Shadows Over Hell backsplash for a nearfall. The crowd began chanting “Dan-horse!” Sydal set up for a top-rope Shooting Star Press, but Dan pushed him onto the stage. Sydal hit a DDT on Dan on the stage. In the ring, Delirious and Warhorse began trading stiff forearm shots. Warhorse hit a headbutt, then a top-rope elbow drop for the pin on Delirious. That was a fun match with the right mix of comedy and action. They shook hands and hugged.

9. Camaro Jackson defeated Mike Outlaw (w/Cinco, Rahim de la Suede) to win the GPW Title at 21:25. Camaro is a short and thick Black man, like Jonathan Gresham. Outlaw is a Black man with short, curly hair. The commentator said these men “were as close as brothers.” They open with an intense lockup and this has a great main-event vibe already. A shoulder tackle at 4:00 with neither man going down. Camaro hit a Pounce that sent Outlaw flying. They brawled on the floor in front of the fans.

As they got in the ring, Rahim grabbed Camaro’s ankle, allowing Outlaw to seize control of the action. Camaro hit a flying shoulder tackle at 10:00 and was fired up. Camaro hit a uranage out of the corner, then a spinebuster for a nearfall. Outlaw escaped a piledriver attempt and hit a DDT, and they were both down at 12:30. Camaro put him on his shoulders, as if setting up for a One-Winged Angel, but he turned it into a sit-out powerbomb. Good show of strength. They traded blows on the ring apron. In the ring, Outlaw hit a running kick to the head for a nearfall at 14:30.

Outlaw missed a top-rope double stomp, but he hit a German Suplex. Camaro popped up and hit a clothesline for a nearfall, but the ref ot pulled out of the ring. He ejected the heels. Moses and Tootie Lynn came to ringside to help send them to the back. Outlaw grabbed a chair and hit Camaro in the back of the knee with it. He applied a half-crab in the center of the ring, and Camaro teased tapping out before reaching the ropes at 17:00. Outlaw hit a low blow Mule Kick that hit both the ref and Camaro.

Outlaw grabbed his title belt and he struck Camaro in the head with it. The ref came to and counted a two-count at 19:30. Outlaw hit a top-rope elbow drop but only got a one-count, as Camaro fired up. Camaro nailed a decapitating clothesline, then a second one, to score the pin. New champion! That was really good and built nicely throughout. Outlaw grabbed the belt, as if he was going to leave with it, but he handed it to Camaro, who celebrated in front of the fans. Good end to a really good show.

Final Thoughts: This was a blast of a show, and I can see why Glory Pro wanted to post it for free to get some attention. I really enjoyed Josh Alexander-Kenny Alfonso, and I’ll narrowly give that best match, as Josh is just so smooth and believable in the ring. Camaro-Outlaw was a really good main event, and I wouldn’t argue with anyone who put that as best match, but I’ll give it second best. The fun, extremely watchable Sydal/Delirious tag earns my third-place, just ahead of Rahim-Moses.

The tag title match didn’t click for me. I really like Jake Something and what I’ve seen of Fitchett and Vega, but the other three guys in that match weren’t at their caliber, and it hurt the overall quality of the match.

The first two matches didn’t work for me; I don’t understand indy wrestling’s fascination with men vs. women matches. Why not just have Laynie and Tootie and Allie Katch fight in a three-way? I just don’t get it. The show clocked in at 3 hours, 15 minutes.