12/9 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Ikemen Jiro vs. Trick Williams, Sol Ruca vs. Valentina Feroz, and Damon Kemp vs. Odyssey Jones

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 43)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed December 9, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Odyssey Jones made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah, Byron Saxton, and Matt Camp welcomed us to the show…

1. Odyssey Jones vs. Damon Kemp. Kemp attempted to wear down Jones early but Jones powered Kemp to the mat early with shoulder blocks. Kemp attempted to grab the ropes but Jones worked the wrist and wrestled Kemp to the mat once more. Kemp was sent to the ring apron and he used the top rope to gain the advantage on Jones and worked on the left arm and shoulder. Jones attempted to power out but Kemp held on. Jones eventually drove Kemp to the mat and followed up with a version of a black hole slam for the win.

Odyssey Jones defeated Damon Kemp via pinfall in 5:10.

Backstage, Kelly Kincaid interviewed Valentina Feroz who spoke initially in Portuguese (subtitles on the screen) to say that she loves being in NXT and represent Brazil. Feroz then asked Kincaid if she wanted her to speak in English, Kincaid said ‘Si, porfavor’. Feroz said she is happy to be back on ‘Level Up’ to fight Sol Ruca. Ruca is good but this is her jungle baby. Feroz walked off as Kincaid said that she (Kincaid) really needs to learn another language…

The commentary team hyped Sol Ruca vs. Valentina Feroz for after the break…[c]

2. Sol Ruca vs. Valentina Feroz. Feroz grabbed the headlock to start. Ruca attempted an escape but Feroz held on. Feroz went for a springboard from the apron but Ruca powered Feroz down for a near fall. Feroz sent Ruca into the ropes who responded with a shoulder block takedown. Feroz hit a jawbreaker on the knee and followed up with a hurricarana while Ruca was on her knees to gain momentum. Ruca crawled to the corner and pushed Feroz away and hit an impressive looking inverted shooting star cutter for the victory.

Sol Ruca defeated Valentina Feroz via pinfall in 4:33.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Ikemen Jiro vs. Trick Williams. Jiro went to take his jacket off but Williams cut Jiro off early. Jiro rallied and attempted a ‘jacket punch’ which Williams avoided and dropped Jiro to the mat with a neckbreaker. Williams continued to wear down Jiro and Williams gained a near fall and followed up with beatdown punches on Jiro before working on the head and applying a sleeper hold. Jiro fought back and nailed the ‘jacket punches’ on Williams and hit a super kick and a diving moonsault for a two count. Jiro hit a dropkick which dropped Williams but Williams avoided the shining wizard and hit the ‘trick kick’ on Jiro for the win.

Trick Williams defeated Ikemen Jiro via pinfall in 5:48.

John’s Ramblings: All of the matches delivered but the highlight on ‘Level Up’ this week was the move used by Sol Ruca to put away Valentina Feroz. It something that really needs to be seen as words can’t do it justice but consider me impressed. WWE highlighted the move on its social media channels so it’s certainly made an impact.