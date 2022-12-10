Impact Wrestling TV taping spoilers: Full results of upcoming television shows (spoilers)

CategoriesARENA REPORTS Impact House Shows NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Impact Wrestling TV Taping

Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles Dodge Center

Report by Dot Net reader Arturo Muscarelli

1. Shera defeated Jack Price.

2. Taylor Wilde defeated Kilynn King.

3. Eddie Edwards beat Delirious. A good match. They shook hands post match, but Eddie turned on him. Jonathan Gresham made the save.

4. Bully Ray beat John Skyler. Skyler was destroyed by Bully Ray. Tommy Dreamer saved Skyler from further damage. Dreamer and Bully had a spirited verbal back and forth.

5. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers defeated “Decay” Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus.

6. Sami Callihan beat Alan Angels (w/Deaner, Big Kon). The heels attacked Sami post match and beat him down.

7. Bhupinder Gujjar and Joe Hendry beat Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice. Moose interfered, chasing Joe Hendry out of the arena. Gujjar won on his own, but Hendry returned to celebrate the win.

8. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin beat Heath and Rhino to win the Impact World Tag Team Championship. This was a fun match.

9. The Death Dolls beat Deonna Purrazzo and Giselle Shaw.

Sami Callihan attempted to join The Design, but was beaten down again by the group.

10. Mike Bailey defeated Yuya Uemura. A wonderful match. Kenny King had a pre taped promo from Mexico saying he will see Bailey soon.

John Skyler and Hotch come out to face Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice. Bully chased off Dice and Swinger. Tommy Dreamer came out to save Hotch and Skyler from Bully, but he was double crossed. Hotch, Swinger, and Bully beat down Dreamer, who had to be helped to the back after taking a beating with a ladder and a chair.

11. Steve Maclin and Rich Swann fought to a double count-out.

12. Mickie James and Jordynne Grace defeat Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans. Mickie superkicked Grace post match to further their storyline.

13. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defeated Moose.