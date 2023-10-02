AEW Rampage and WrestleDream countdown special ratings

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 363,000 viewers for TNT, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. The number was up from the 342,000 viewership count from the previous week’s two-hour episode.
The WrestleDream Countdown special that aired after Rampage delivered 139,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s two-hour edition’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. Last week’s Grand Slam edition first hour in the traditional Rampage slot drew 374,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo. The September 30, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 472,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
