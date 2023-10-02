AEW Rampage and WrestleDream countdown special ratings

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 363,000 viewers for TNT, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. The number was up from the 342,000 viewership count from the previous week’s two-hour episode.

The WrestleDream Countdown special that aired after Rampage delivered 139,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s two-hour edition’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. Last week’s Grand Slam edition first hour in the traditional Rampage slot drew 374,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo. The September 30, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 472,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic.