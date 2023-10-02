What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar for the U.S. Title

October 2, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.303 million viewers for Fox, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. The number was up from the 2.227 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.63 rating. The September 30, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.207 million viewers and a 0.54 rating.

