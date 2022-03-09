AEW Dynamite preview: AEW Championship match added to the card for tonight’s AEW Revolution fallout show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Dante Martin for the AEW World Championship.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Chris Jericho to address Eddie Kingston.

-Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry.

-Andrade Hardy Family Office emergency board meeting.

Powell’s POV: AEW added the AEW Championship match and the Danielson and Moxley tag team match since our previous update. William Regal will be in the corner of Danielson and Moxley. The winner of the TNT Title match will defend the title against Wardlow on next week’s show in San Antonio. The winner of the Hirsch vs. Rosa match will challenge Baker next week. Tonight’s Dynamite will be live from Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena, and AEW Rampage will be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review of Dynamite as the show airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from anyone attending AEW Dynamite in Estero or other upcoming pro wrestling events. If you are going to these events or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com