NXT TV preview: Two title matches advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.
-NXT Champion Finn Balor appears.
-Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher for the NXT North American Championship.
-Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel for the NXT Tag Team Titles.
-NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title match.
-Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish.
