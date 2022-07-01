7/1 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of the Money in the Bank g0-home show, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, and Shotzi vs. Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Asuka, The Viking Raiders vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,193)

Live from Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

Aired July 1, 2022 on Fox

The show began in the arena, where Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were ringside. Ladders were staged at ringside and all over the ring. Riddle, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre stood atop ladders in the ring. Omos stood on the mat with MVP.

Seth Rollins welcomed the crowd to Smackdown, and said they were on ladders, so Money in the Bank is just around the corner. Rollins tried to speak for everyone, but was interrupted and told he doesn’t speak for Riddle and McIntyre. Rollins then went on and said they can all agree the best time to cash in is at Summerslam when Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar beat the hell out of each other in a Last Man Standing match. Riddle said they all get it, and said when he cashes in he will finally beat that Bloodline Dirtbag.

Sami called them all vultures, and he promised to protect Roman Reigns from all of them by winning the briefcase. MVP interrupted and called Zayn an idiot. He then put over Omos as the odds on favorite, and said he didn’t care about Lesnar or Reigns, because Omos would be the last man standing regardless.

Sheamus said he’d be happy to cash in on Roman Reigns, but Brock Lesnar was an entirely different ball of wax. Sheamus said speak for yourself, because I’ve beaten Brock Lesnar, and I did it in 5 minutes. The Miz then walked out and said he had cashed in on Drew McIntyre previously, and he’s the only two time Money in the Bank winner previously, so he deserves to be in the match. Ezekiel then walked out and stated his case, followed by Happy Corbin, and then Mad Cap Moss. Moss reminded Corbin of his failed cash in.

Moss said he was there to step up and take the final spot. This caused everyone to start bickering, and they were silenced by Adam Pearce. He said it sounded like everyone had some steam to blow off, and he had a solution…..there would be a Battle Royal that starts right now….[c]

My Take: I don’t know if this Battle Royal has anything at stake, but the crowd seemed to like the idea.

1. 10 Man Battle Royal: The participants were Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Riddle, Seth Rollins, Omos, Baron Corbin, Ezekiel, The Miz, Sheamus, and Mad Cap Moss. Michael Cole said this match was for “Supremacy in WWE”, whatever that means. Lots of brawling to start. Zayn tried to eliminate Riddle right away, but had no luck. Cole tossed out that Kevin Owens is currently physically unable to compete. Omos eliminated Ezekiel at about 2 minutes into the match. He then eliminated Mad Cap Moss and The Miz about 30 seconds later.

Riddle tried to go after Omos, but was swatted aside. Drew McIntyre squared up with him, and Omos grabbed him by the neck, but McIntyre fought him off and landed some punches. Omos replied with a headbutt and dropped him. Sheamus then joined in, but got splashed in the corner. Rollins stood face to face with Omos, and decided to eliminate himself to avoid damage. Riddle then landed a cutter on the floor on Rollins.

Omos pulled Riddle back into the ring from the floor, but with some help from Sheamus and McIntyre, Riddle survived and they were able to dump Omos to the floor and eliminate him…[c]

Sheamus leveled Riddle with a clothesline. He attempted to throw him over the top, but Riddle held on. Sami landed a sneak attack on Corbin and Sheamus, while Riddle and Sheamus brawled. Riddle got some favorable crowd chants, and then Sheamus dropped him again with a lariat. Corbin grabbed Riddle out of the air and landed a chokeslam backbreaker. Sheamus then landed clubbing blows to the chest on Zayn while he was on the apron.

Riddle pulled Sheamus away from Zayn and landed a Bro 2 Sleep. They then resumed brawling. Zayn and Corbin kept McIntyre down in the corner. Riddle landed a draping DDT on Sheamus and fired up for an RKO. Sheamus shoved him to the apron, and then landed a Brogue Kick to eliminate him. Corbin then landed a chokeslam on Sheamus. He and Zayn then landed some punches on McIntyre.

After absorbing a few punches, McIntyre fired up and escaped. Zayn accidentally took down Corbin with a Heluva Kick. McIntyre fired up for a Claymore, but was intercepted by Sheamus and a Brogue Kick. He then tried to eliminate McIntyre, but missed a second Brogue Kick attempt. McIntyre threw both Sheamus and Zayn with suplexes. He then landed a future shock DDT on Sheamus.

Zayn tried to ambush McIntyre, but ate a Brogue Kick for his trouble and was then eliminate. Sheamus and McIntyre then got tied up near the ropes, and Corbin slipped back in the ring to eliminate them both and get the win.

Happy Corbin won the Battle Royal at 14:36

After the match, Corbin celebrated and pointed at Pat McAfee to laugh…[c]

My Take: A decent Battle Royal, with apparently nothing at stake. I guess Pearce could just reward Corbin with an appearance in the Money in the Bank match, but that wasn’t immediately apparent based on the outcome.

Backstage, Corbin gloated about eliminating everyone, and how nobody is willing to admit how great he is. Kayla asked him about Pat McAfee’s challenge for a match, and he refused to answer. Michael Cole then introduced a video package that recapped the feud between Ronda Rousey and Natalya. It spent a lot of time focusing on Ronda’s scorched earth insults of Natalya from last week.

Natalya was asked about Ronda’s comments from last week. She said all she’s got is talk, and she criticized her looks and charisma, but she’s seen Ronda’s movies and now she knows why Hollywood isn’t calling anymore. She said she would take Ronda down, apply the Sharpshooter, and be the first woman to make Ronda tap out. Natalya said she could hold the Smackdown Women’s Championship for the second time, and Ronda could go back to holding her 10 month old baby.

In the arena, footage was shown of the Viking Raiders return from last week while the New Day made their entrance. Viking Raiders vs. New Day is up next…[c]

My Take: I don’t think anybody is convinced Nattie can win, but at least she got to fire back a little in her promo.