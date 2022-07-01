6/30 NXT UK TV results: Gibbons’ review of Trent Seven discussing his turn on Tyler Bate, Wolfgang vs. Sha Samuels, Fallon Henley vs. Emila McKenzie, and Blair Davenport vs. Angel Hayze 

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed June 30, 2022 on WWE Network and Peacock

The broadcast team was Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness… Blair Davenport made her entrance to kick off the show. Angel Hayze also made her entrance…

1. Blair Davenport vs. Angel Hayze. Davenport overpowered Hayze from the get go and enjoyed the majority of the opening moments. Hayze rallied with some kicks and used her speed to get back into things. Hayze scored a close fall from a sling blade. This riled Davenport up who hit a dropkick and the Falcon Arrow for the victory.

Blair Davenport defeated Angel Hayze in 5:32.

Gibbons’ Opinion: A decent victory for Davenport as she continues her ascent towards the NXT UK Women’s Championship since her return from injury. It will be interesting to see how long Davenport will have to wait for her deserved crack at Satomura.

2. Fallon Henley vs. Emila McKenzie. This match was evenly weighted for most of the bout. Mckenzie enjoyed a few moments on top with a number of submissions and seemed to have things sewed up. McKenzie dominated the legs of Henley and stomped away at her. Henley hit a Sunset Flip for the win.

Fallon Henley defeated Emilia McKenzie in 8:31

Gibbons’ Opinion: That win came as both as shock in the match and in general. With Davenport back it would seem NXT UK aren’t bothered about building up McKenzie at all anymore.

3. Wolfgang vs. Sha Samuels (w/Noam Dar). Samuels played possum but it didn’t work and Wolfgang got a hold of him. Wolfgang used his strength to dominate Samuels. Wolfgang was well in control until Dar managed to distract him. Samuels hit a spinebuster and got a close fall. Samuels enjoyed a few moments on top. Wolfgang got the knees up from a Samuels splash.

Wolfgang hit a number of clotheslines and whipped Samuels. Wolfgang hit the back body drop and the crossbody. Dar attempted the distracted but Wolfgang knocked him off the apron and hit the spear of Samuels for the win.

Wolfgang defeated Sha Samuels in 10:18.

Gibbons’ Opinion: The question here was always going to be whether Dar could interfere enough to get the win for Samuels. Tonight, Wolfgang overcame the odds but the question will be will he come out on top against Dar.

Trent Seven made his way to the BT Sport Studio and cut a promo on Tyler Bate. Seven crowed about the quality of his low blow on Bate and said he was a little boy. Seven claimed that he hadn’t changed but that Bate had lost his way. Seven claimed we wouldn’t see Bate again because he was a lost boy who had become more focussed on trees than winning…