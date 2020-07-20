WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), ProWrestling.net Live returns today, Impact taping, Karrion Kross, Evil Uno, Mandy Rose, Jinder Mahal, Shad Khan, Robert Gibson, Joey Mercury, Great Sasuke, Jeremy Borash, Adam Rose, Mike Sanders

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s WWE Raw will be taped today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show includes the fallout from last night’s Extreme Rules. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-ProWrestling.net Live returns today at 3CT/4ET. Will Pruett and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Extreme Rules and Impact Wrestling Slammiversary at PWAudio.net. My Q&A audio show will return next week for Dot Net Members. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Impact will continue to tape television today in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Sanders is 51 today.

-Adam Rose (Raymond Leppan) is 41 today.

-Evil Uno (Nicolas Dansereau) is 33 today.

-The late June Byers (DeAlva Sibley) died on July 20, 1998 at age 76.

-AEW owner Shahid “Shad” Khan turned 70 on Sunday.

-Original Midnight Express member Randy Rose turned 64 on Sunday.

-Robert Gibson (Ruben Gibson) of the Rock-n-Roll Express turned 62 on Sunday.

-Mike Modest (Michael Cariglio) turned 47 on Sunday.

-Jeremy Borash turned 46 on Sunday.

-Rey Bucanero (Arturo García Ortiz) turned 46 on Sunday.

-Tony Mamaluke (Charles Spencer) turned 43 on Sunday.

-Karrion Kross (Kevin Kesar) turned 35 on Sunday.

-Jinder Mahal (Yuvraj Singh Dhesi) turned 34 on Sunday.

-Ho Ho Lun (Wong Yuk Lun) turned 33 on Sunday.

-Carlos Colon Sr. turned 72 on Saturday.

-Al Snow (Al Sarven) turned 57 on Saturday.

-Great Sasuke (Masanori Murakawa) turned 51 on Saturday.

-Joey Mercury (Adam Birch) turned 41 on Saturday.

-Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) turned 30 on Saturday.