John Cena insists that he will truly have his last match in December

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

John Cena says his advertised WWE retirement match will truly be his final match. Cena took to social media on Friday and issued the following statement: “Despite any speculation or rumors, on July 6, 2024, I announced I would retire from WWE in-ring participation. I am far from perfect, but strive to be a person whose word has value. 12/13/25 will be my final match. I am beyond grateful for every moment WWE has given me. I am excited for 12/13 & look forward to seeing all of you one last time.”

Powell’s POV: Come on, people, can you name even one pro wrestler who returned to the ring after having a retirement match?!? Terry Funk, er, Mick Foley, er, Ric Flair, er, Shawn Michaels, er… Okay, scratch that. Anyway, some wrestlers actually stayed retired after having their first and only retirement match. For instance, Jerry Lynn hung up the boots in 2013 and hasn’t had another match. Sting hasn’t returned to the ring after his retirement match. Only time will tell if Cena will stay retired, but one can only assume that he will have to turned down a lot of Saudi money.

What do you think? Will Cena be one of the rare pro wrestlers who doesn’t return to the ring after having a retirement match?

Do you believe John Cena’s retirement match will truly be his final match? Yes, Cena will have his final match on December 13 and stay retired No. Cena will have at least one comeback match pollcode.com free polls

Despite any speculation or rumors, on July 6, 2024 I announced I would retire from WWE in ring participation. I am far from perfect but strive to be a person whose word has value. 12/13/25 will be my final match. I am beyond grateful for every moment WWE has given me. I am… https://t.co/TnUPfuEfzx — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 17, 2025

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)