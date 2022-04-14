WWE SummerSlam ticket details

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce SummerSlam ticket information.

STAMFORD, Conn., April 14, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets for SummerSlam will go on sale next Friday, April 22 at 10 am CT. SummerSlam takes place Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, marking the first time in history the event has been held in Tennessee.

Tickets for SummerSlam start as low as $25 and will be available via Ticketmaster.com. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit https://wwe.com/summerslam-presale.

SummerSlam Priority Passes, which allows fans unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, can be purchased now through WWE’s exclusive partner On Location at www.onlocationexp.com/wwe or by calling 1-855-346-7388.

Powell’s POV: SummerSlam became a late July event when WWE opted to hold the Labor Day weekend stadium show in Wales. At the rate things are going with pro wrestling on holiday weekends, I’m waiting for one of the companies to announce a Christmas morning stadium show in Bethlehem.