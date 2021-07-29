NXT UK TV preview: Four matches set for today’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. Tyson T-Bone and Primate.
-Aoife Valkyrie vs. Jinny.
-Jordan Devlin vs. Tristan Archer.
-Aleah James vs. Stevie Turner.
Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning at the latest.
