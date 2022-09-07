NXT 2.0 TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s one-year anniversary show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Carmelo Hayes defends his NXT North American Championship against the winner of a fan poll

-“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a fans pick the stipulation match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in the second match of their best of three series

-Cameron Grimes and a partner vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks

-Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James and Arianna Grace

-Hank Walker vs. Javier Bernal

-“Super Diva” Quincy Elliot arrives

Powell’s POV: NXT is touting Tuesday’s show as the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. I assume Ricochet will win the fan vote and challenge Hayes after the great match they had at Worlds Collide. Axiom won the first match of the best of three series. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).