WWE Speed – Nathan Frazer vs. Akira Tozawa

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Nathan Frazer vs. Akira Tozawa in a four-man tournament match for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@TozawaAkira and @WWEFrazer go head-to-head for a spot in the WWE Speed Semifinals. Who will face @AustinCreedWins NEXT WEEK? 👀 pic.twitter.com/DJs2xd25OK
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2024
Powell’s POV: Frazer advanced and will face Xavier Woods in the tournament finals next week. The winner of the four-man tournament will earn a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Andrade a week from Friday. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media, and the championship matches stream at the same time on Fridays.
Be the first to comment