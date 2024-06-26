AEW Collision lineup: The updated lineup for Saturday’s Forbidden Door go-home show (Buffalo taping reports needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-MJF appears

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lady Frost in a non-title match

-Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher

Powell's POV: Collision will be taped tonight in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. The show will air Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET.