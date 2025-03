CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has removed Rey Fenix from its online roster page. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Fenix is officially a free agent.

Powell’s POV: It was common knowledge that Fenix intended to join his brother Penta in WWE before AEW opted to add injury time to Fenix’s deal. It will be interesting to see how quickly Fenix pops up on WWE television.