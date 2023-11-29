WWE Raw rating for CM Punk’s return

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.884 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.459 million average. Raw delivered a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.49 rating.

Powell’s POV: Big numbers for CM Punk’s return combined with Randy Orton’s return, and this episode being the Survivor Series WarGames fallout show. The November 28, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.668 million viewers and a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Survivor Series fallout show.