What's happening...

WWE Raw rating for CM Punk’s return

November 29, 2023

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.884 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.459 million average. Raw delivered a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.49 rating.

Powell’s POV: Big numbers for CM Punk’s return combined with Randy Orton’s return, and this episode being the Survivor Series WarGames fallout show. The November 28, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.668 million viewers and a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Survivor Series fallout show.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (2)

  1. TBH November 29, 2023 @ 11:27 am

    Not even 2 million are now considered, “Big numbers”?!

    Reply
    • Jason Powell November 29, 2023 @ 11:36 am

      Yes, during MNF season and they had a nice bump over the numbers from last week and one year ago. I don’t think they are popping champagne at TKO headquarters, but this are big numbers.

      Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.