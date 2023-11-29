AEW Rampage rating for the Saturday edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 264,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 280,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down a tick compared to the previous week’s 0.09 rating in the same demo when Rampage aired in its usual Friday time slot. The November 25, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 411,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Black Friday afternoon show.