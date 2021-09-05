AEW All Out lineup (live coverage tonight): The full lineup for tonight’s show and the Casino Battle Royale entrants list 

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

-CM Punk vs. Darby Allin.

-Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix in a cage match for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Miro vs. Eddie Kingston for the TNT Championship.

-Chris Jericho vs. MJF (Jericho can’t wrestle in AEW again if he loses).

-Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima.

-Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall.

-The women’s Casino Battle Royale (Entrants: Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, The Bunny, Big Swole, Tay Conti, Diamante, Penelope Ford, Red Velvet, Emi Sakura, Hikaru Shida, Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, KiLynn King, Rebel, Leyla Hirsch, Jamie Hayter, Anna Jay, Riho, Skye Blue, and one TBA).

-Pre-Show: Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus vs. Matt Hardy, Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, Angelico, and Jack Evans.

Powell’s POV: The Andrade El Idolo vs. Pac match was pulled from the lineup. Tony Khan cited travel issues and added that the match will be held on a future edition of AEW Rampage. AEW did an injury angle to remove Julia Hart from the battle royale, and her replacement is Skye Blue. The event will be available for purchase worldwide (including the United States) on FITE TV in addition to pay-per-view television. Join me for my live review of AEW All Out as the show airs beginning the Buy-In pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an audio review exclusively for Dot Net Members late tonight.