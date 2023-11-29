What's happening...

AEW Collision rating opposite Survivor Series, combined three-hour numbers with AEW Rampage

November 29, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 317,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s Collision aired on a Friday night opposite WWE Smackdown and had 270,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating. The combined numbers for Saturday’s three-hour Rampage and Collision block average out to 299,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the key demo. Rampage and Collision will return to their usual time slots this weekend.

Readers Comments (2)

  1. TheGreatestOne November 29, 2023 @ 12:25 pm

    Those WBD Raw rumors are making more sense every day. At this point it’s almost negligence by WBD execs to keep Rampage and Collision on TV.

    Reply
    • Jason Powell November 29, 2023 @ 12:33 pm

      No telling whether the rumors are true, but I’ve been talking on podcasts about this being a possibility for a long time now while also saying Tony Khan better have a fallback plan. I’ve always questioned the logic of Khan repping himself rather than hiring a top agency. If he has a fallback plan, great. If not, then he’s made a massive mistake.

      Reply

