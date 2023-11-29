AEW Collision rating opposite Survivor Series, combined three-hour numbers with AEW Rampage

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 317,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s Collision aired on a Friday night opposite WWE Smackdown and had 270,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating. The combined numbers for Saturday’s three-hour Rampage and Collision block average out to 299,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the key demo. Rampage and Collision will return to their usual time slots this weekend.