NXT TV, last week’s NXT Homecoming grade, Matt Hardy, Romeo Roselli, Anthony Thomas, Kairi Sane, Stanislaus Zbyszko

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features NXT Champion Oba Femi vs. TNA World Champion Trick Williams in a title vs. title match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT event in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT Homecoming show a B+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Matt Hardy is 51.

-Romeo Roselli (Johnny Roselli) is 45.

-Antonio Thomas (Thomas Matera) is 45.

-Kairi Sane (Kaori Housako) is 37.

-Stanislaus Zbyszko (Jan Stanisław Cyganiewicz) died on September 23, 1967 at age 88.