NXT TV results (4/7): Moore’s review of the Stand & Deliver fallout show with new champions Tony D’Angelo and Lola Vice, Keanu Carver vs. Josh Briggs vs. Jasper Troy in a Triple Threat

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live April 7, 2026, on The CW Network



[Hour One] Highlights aired from last weekend’s NXT Stand and Deliver event…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer. Sarah Schreiber was the backstage interviewer…

Back at the Performance Center, new NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo made his entrance. Vic Joseph noted that Tony D is NXT’s first Grand Slam champion (I’m guessing the Heritage Cup is a reason for that stat). Tony soaked in the obligatory “you deserve it” chants. Tony D noted that a lot of fans have been with him since the beginning. He said he was a kid back then, and today he’s not just “a man” but “the man” as NXT Champion. Tony D said he’s the first ever Grand Slam champion in history.

He talked about making a lot of good and bad decisions when he walked in the door, but he won’t change anything because that’s what made him what he is today. He said as NXT Champion, these hands have an iron grip over the title. He said no man, including Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, and Joe Hendry, can take the title from him. “Say his name and he appears, I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap Clap!”. Former Champion Joe Hendry made his entrance.

Hendry said that Tony D is right, he executed his plan and did it by becoming champion. Hendry said that Tony D was the right man on one night, and he wonders if it would go the other way if those two other clowns, Page and Saints, weren’t involved? All Ego Ethan Page made his entrance. Page said he deserves a one-on-one title match after he pinned Hendry. Page said he would have beaten the knockoff Punisher if he didn’t have to deal with his so-called best friend.

Ricky Saints made his entrance. Saints pointed out Page ending their alliance first. Saints said if Page put his ego aside, he would be champion. Tony D asked for everyone to get in line because if it’s one-on-one, he’ll beat all their asses. DarkState made their light show entrance. Security guards ran out, but couldn’t contain DarkState. The brawl headed into break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Your formula WWE new champion segment where the title picture takes turns interrupting each other. Tony D came off well as a new champion and having the strong star power players coming after him still (even though some should be called up soon). I think it’s too little too late to try to salvage Temu Shield, but if NXT creative is able to give them a consistent push, maybe there’s something there?

During the break, some locker room members ran out to get things under control. Robert Stone dragged the four title contenders to the Gorilla Position and told them that they’d be facing DarkState later in the show. Sol Ruca walked pass them to make her entrance…

The Culling made their entrance…

1. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame (w/Shawn Spears, Niko Vance). Dame dominated the early match with methodical offense. Sol came back with a Snapmare and Moonsault for a two count. Izzi tripped up Sol for a two count. Sol booted Izzi into the corner and hit her with a meteora. Sol reversed a back suplex into an X Factor. Sol hit Izzi with a Wrecking Ball kick. Sol hit Izzi with a corkscrew springboard crossbody at ringside heading into break.[c]

Back from break, Izzi was dominating. Sol came back with a 450 Clothesline. Sol and Izzi traded Yay Boo right hands. Sol got the rally and landed a Uppercut and back elbow. Sol hit Izzi with a German Suplex. Sol hit Izzi with a Missile Dropkick from the 2nd rope. Sol got a two count after a running knee. Izzi surprised Sol with a Magnum for a nearfall. Sol got a two count off a backslide. Izzi rolled to ringside after being hit by a Spear.

Vance dragged Izzi away from Sol’s moonsault. After a distraction from Spears, Zaria showed up and hit Sol with a Spear at ringside. Izzi hit Sol with a sitout Power Bomb for the victory.

Izzi Dame defeated Sol Ruca via pinfall in 10:35.

John’s Thoughts: So, are they going to parity book things to give Zaria the win in the end? Again, I thought Zaria did gain a bit of cred by kicking out of Sol’s protected finisher. The key again is to make sure to book Zaria as a steamroller moving forward. Of course, call up Sol ASAP!

The Culling celebrated up the ramp. Zaria got in Sol’s face and said “I decide when this ends!”…

The show cut to backstage where The Vanity Project barged into Robert Stone’s office. Blake Monroe entered the office after them. Jackson Drake declared Blake the North American Champion in Vanity Project’s eyes. Drake awarded Blake a customized North American title, sorta a sugar and spice theme. Stone said this is ridiculous. Stone told Blake to pick a Vanity Project member to face Tatum Paxley and Shiloh Hill later in the show. Blake picked Drake…

Vic Joseph hyped the WrestleMania Weekend afterparty event hosted by Rob Gronkowski…

Keanu Carver made his entrance…[c]

An ad aired for WWE’s WrestleMania Weekend Kill Tony show…

An injured Elio LeFleur was in the locker room where he chatted with EK Prosper and Dorian Van Deux. Elio said he’s disappointed he had to relinquish the Speed Title but he would like a friend like Prosper or Van Deux to win if he can’t be champion. Van Deux and LeFleur chatted in a foreign language…

Josh Briggs attacked Jasper Troy during his entrance…

2. Keanu Carver vs. Josh Briggs vs. Jasper Troy. Troy regained control and tackled Briggs into the corner. Carver dragged Briggs to ringside and tossed him into the steel steps. Carver ran through both opponents and got a two count over Troy. Carver hit Briggs with a Shortarm Clothesline for a two count. Carver worked on Briggs with methodical power offense. Booker keeps calling Keanu Carver “Key New” Carver, like he’s never seen a Matrix or John Wick movie.[c]

Carver hit Briggs with a Power Slam for a two count back from break. Carver lifted the big Troy for a Spinebuster two count. Troy and Carver traded standing hands. Troy knocked down Carver with an Axe Handle. Troy took down Briggs with a body slam. Troy hit Briggs with a Black Hole Slam. Troy hit Carver with a Chokeslam. Troy got a two count on Briggs.

Briggs shoved Troy off the top rope. Carver and Briggs traded forearms. Briggs took down Carver with a Big Boot. Troy took down Briggs with a chest slam. Carver dumped Troy to ringside with a Monty Brown Pounce. Carver then hit Briggs with a Pounce. Carver hit Briggs with a modified Jackhammer for the victory.

Keanu Carver defeated Josh Briggs and Jasper Troy via pinfall in 13:02.

John’s Thoughts: A good big man match with the right man going over and the right man eating the pin. Briggs has been damaged enough over the years, to the point where I think It’ll probably be best to protect him once he gets called up.

Shiloh Hill and Tatum Paxley were chatting backstage. Hill said Blake Monroe might just like gold because she’s like an animal who likes shiny objects, like an octopus or magpie. Tatum thought Hill only knew about racoons. Hill said Racoons are his specialty, but he knows a lot of things. Ricky Saints showed up and called Tatum and Hill laughing freaks…

Joe Hendry made his entrance…[c]

[Hour Two] The match started once all the men were in the ring…

3. Tony D’Angelo, Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, and Joe Hendry vs. “DarkState” Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Osiris Griffin, and Saquon Shugars. Ethan Page had the advantage at a point. Saints tagged in and DarkState took advantage of their bickering. Joe Hendry tagged in and took down Lennox with a shoulder tackle. Hendry hit Cutler with a delayed Vertical Supex for a two count. Saints tagged in and hit Jakes with his modified Old School. Page tagged in and bickered with Saints.

Page and Saints got on the same page with a double backdrop on Cutler. Griffin took down Saints and Page. Tony D tagged in and ran through Dion and Saquon. Dion took down Tony with a Spinebuster heading into break.[c]

DarkState cut the ring in half on Joe Hendry back from break, while Ricky and Ethan refused to tag in. They dominated for a few minutes. While the referee was distracted, Myles Borne beat up Dion Lennox at ringside. Tony D tripped Ethan and Ricky and caught the hot tag from Joe. Tony D cleaned house. Tony D hit Saquon with a Fisherman Suplex. Page and Saints took down Osiris at ringside.

James hit Saints with a gutbuster. Hendry hit the pile of wrestlers at ringside with a Senton. Tony D hit Saquon with a Spear and Uranage. Page tagged in and dumped Tony D to ringside. Page hit Shugars with a Twisted Grin for the win.

Ethan Page, Tony D’Angelo, Joe Hendry and Ricky Saints defeated DarkState via pinfall in 15:05.

Tony D’Angelo hit Ethan Page with a Uranage after the match…

A Jaida Parker promo aired where she talked trash about Kelani Jordan…

Birth Right made their entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: What has me weary about Page picking up the win, is that it means he might be sticking around in NXT even longer, even though the main roster really could use him. Most wrestlers should be held back for a role they are fit for, but Ethan Page can fill in any role. Hopefully these handful of hold backs are just waiting for Mania to pass. Meanwhile, DarkState is still DudState.

WWE ID wrestler Chazz “Starboy” Hall (a.k.a. Starboy Charlie) made his entrance…

4. Lexis King (w/Birth Right) vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall in a 3 minute Speed Tournament Match. Hall got a early few nearfall after slams. Hall knocked King off the top rope with a flip kick. Hall took off the straps and hit King with a Fosbury Flop. King got the feet up to block a Shooting Star. King hit Charlie with a Twisting Neckbreaker for the win.

Lexis King defeated Chazz Hall via pinfall in 2:06 to advance in the WWE Speed Tournament.

Robert Stone met up with Tony D’Angelo backstage. Tony D asked for a match with Ethan Page, which Stone agree. D’Angelo turned and glared at Keanu Carver who was backstage…

Shiloh Hill and Tatum Paxley made their entrance…[c]

Vanity Project and Blake Monroe made their entrance…

5. Shiloh Hill and Tatum Paxley vs. Blake Monroe and Jackson Drake (w/Ricky Smokes, Brad Baylor). Drake dominated early on with chest slaps. Hill draped Drake on the top rope and slapped him on the back a lot of times. Tatum dragged Blake by the hair after she tagged in. Tatum got a two count. Drake blocked a Cemetary Drive by Paxley on Blake. Tatum tossed Hill and Blake into Drake. Tatum and Hill put Blake and Drake into Stereo Surfboards.

Brad Baylor caught Blake Monroe when Tatum knocked her off the apron, but just let Drake fall.[c]

Hill took down Drake with a shoulder tackle. Hill also knocked Smokes off the apron. Monroe got a cheap shot on Hill while the referee was distracted. Drake worked on Hill with ground and pound for a two count. Drake hit Hill with a Knee Plus for a two count, while also knocking out Hill’s tooth. Hill hulked up and hit Drake with a Uranage. Tatum tagged in and hit both opponents with dropkicks.

Tatum took down both Drake and Drake. Tatum hit Blake with a sitout power bomb for a two count. Baylor got on the ropes for the distraction. Hill hit Swipe Right with a Flip Dive. Tatum hit Drake with a Liger Kick. Blake hit Tatum with a headbutt and Glamor Shot DDT for the victory.

Blake Monroe and Jackson Drake defeated Tatum Paxley and Shiloh Hill via pinfall.

John’s Thoughts: A good bounce back win for Blake Monroe after Tatum’s dominant win on Sunday. As I pointed out on Sunday, I wouldn’t mind Blake Monroe replacing Zayda Steel as the female member of Vanity Project given Monroe’s gimmick is all about vanity. She needs a bit of a revamp given how she’s been eating a handful of definitive losses recently.

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Robert Stone about the next two weeks being themed “Revenge” theme shows. Stone announced Tony D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page for week 1 and Sol Ruca and Zaria for week 2. Stone then hyped other segments appearing on both shows…

NXT Women’s and AAA Mixed Tag Champion Lola Vice was shown walking backstage…[c]

A introductory video aired for the inaugural Evolve Women’s Champion who’s going to debut in the next two weeks…

A replay aired of Ethan Page stealing the pin from Tony D’Angelo earlier. Vic then hyped up advertised segments for next week’s “Revenge” themed show…

New NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice made her entrance. Vice soaked in the obligatory “you deserve it” chants. Vice talked about becoming the first Cuban American Women’s Champion in WWE history. She said she thought she was ready for the title when she walked in the door. She said to hear her out. She talked about being the biggest signing in WWE when they they did a media tour for her crossover signing. She said she thought she was coming to the top, but she was humbled.

She said she took a ton of L’s and had to start from scratch. She said looking back, she wasn’t ready for WWE. She said she had to get more experience by working in AAA, which led to her taking Vice City worldwide. She said the current Lola is ready. she said she’s undeniable. Vice said this is not confidence, but proof that earning something is better than getting things handed to you. She said she’s not that girl from MMA, she’s a WWE superstar.

Former champion Jacy Jayne and Fatal Influence made their entrance to interrupt. Jayne gave Lola a sarcastic congratulations. She said this will be the last win that Vice will get off her. Jayne said she’s no stranger to being in the chasing position and all Vice is setting up her for is becoming a record breaking 3 time champion. Lainey Reid said Jayne is the definition of evolving. Jayne talked about how Lola only got in the triple threat because of a technicality.

Jayne told the booing fans to stop being fickle. Jayne continued to gloat about running the division. GM Robert Stone walked out and granted Jacy Jayne a rematch at next week’s Revenge themed show. Lola called Jayne stupida, and said she’ll knock her ass out again. Henley and Reid jumped Lola from behind. Vice fended off all three women with strikes and suplexes. Jayne retreated after ducking a backfist from Lola. Lola Vice stood tall to end the show…