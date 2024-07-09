NXT TV results (7/9): Moore’s review of the NXT Heatwave fallout show, Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup, Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. OTM

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live July 9, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Highlights form the NXT Heatwave PLE aired. The video ended with the first two seconds of Joe Hendry’s entrance video…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Mike Rome introduced All Ego Ethan Page as the new NXT Champion. NXT Champion Ethan Page made his entrance, flanked by security guards. Vic noted that Ethan Page broke Kevin Owen’s record by winning the title just 40 days after debuting. Ethan Page took a mic and milked saying “and new” to draw boos from the crowd. Page said it only took him 6 weeks to take over the brand. Page said that being a world class athlete with a giant freakin’ ego, he thought seeing the shocked faces in the crowd was fun. He said the fans hate Ethan Page, the cameraman hates Ethan Page, and the Locker Room hates Ethan Page; and that’s why he has personal security.

Oro Mensah tried to jump Ethan Page from behind, but security dragged him away. Ethan thanked the guards for taking out the trash. Ethan thanked Ava for banning Oro Mensah from Heatwave so he wouldn’t ruin a big opportunity. He talked about main eventing in his home town in one of the biggest main events in NXT. Page said as NXT Champion he’ll make sure no outsiders ruin what we have in NXT, because that’s special. Page mentioned the “We are NXT” catchphrase and said that instead it’s “I am NXT”. Ethan said the Whoop Dat era is done and it’s the Era of Ego.

Trick made his entrance and talked about how Page got the dub at Heatwave. He said best believe Trick will get even with his rematch. Trick said he wants to invoke his rematch tonight. Page said he understands how emotional Trick is. He said he wanted to thank Trick for that Trick shot because it helped him “fall” into the NXT title. Page said he knew Trick would come out to demand a title shot , but Trick is not the guy anymore, “I am”. Page said he is denying the title rematch. Shawn Spears made his entrance in a leather jacket.

Spears said that Page should be thanking Page. Spears said the only reason he couldn’t break the pin was because his view was obstructed. Spears then called Trick a goofy ass for losing the title without getting pinned. Spears said he tried to offer Trick wisdom, but Trick didn’t listen. Spears said Trick needs to go to the back of the line. Je’von Evans made his entrance. Evans said Page and Spears need to shut the hell up. He talked about almost becoming NXT Champion. He said he isn’t going to wait. A brawl ensued.

Highlights from the Heatwave pre show tag team match aired as well as the backstage segment that set up a match on this week’s show. Vic Joseph hyped up Ariana Grace vs. Karmen Petrovic…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I think “The All Ego Era” sounds better than the Era of Ego, but that’s just me. Anyways, the usual WWE formula segment where the champion and challengers take their turns cutting promos to stake their claims to the title. Of course, back in the day, Teddy Long would come out and make a Tag Team match holla holla. Page was solid in drawing heat and I’m happy he’s finally getting a chance to shine as a main event heel after all these years. I wonder if his comments about “outsiders” are in regards to Joe Hendry. Props for WWE with their subliminal advertising doing a good job keeping Joe Hendry in the discussion of all aspects NXT.

The twitter videos aired from Heatwave where Tony D’Angelo and Lexis hyped up their upcoming Heritage Cup match…

Entrances for the next match took place…

1. Karmen Petrovic vs. Ariana Grace. Grace had the advantage early on, but Petrovic came back with shortarm kicks. Jacy Jayne and Jasmyn Nyx walked to ringside. Petrovic put Grace in a Muta Lock which Grace escaped. As expected, the faces will face off against the heels from the opening segment, which Vic announced. Petrovic hit Grace with a Rolling Sobat. Petrovic came back with a sweep kick and overhead Kiryu Kick for the victory.

Karmen Petrovic defeated Ariana Grace via pinfall in 2:36.

Fallon Henley ran in the ring and beat down Petrovic with forearms. Henley told Jayne and Nyx that she’s sick of rookies…

The show cut to Brooks Jensen sitting in the GM’s office in front of Ava. Jensen said he wants to apologize to Ava and HBK. He said he wanted to get in his own head, and things just got out of control. He said he wants to take back everything he did and said, but it’s out there. Ava said it’s not about championships and wins, but also ups and downs. Jensen said he understands, especially being a 2nd generation wrestler, like Ava. Ava said she and HBK were about to release Jensen, but people vouched for Jensen.

Ava said because of that, Jensen is getting a 2nd chance. Ava said that Jensen has to represent himself well as a WWE star 24/7. Jensen said he will and will make an impact. Jensen and Ava shook hands…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Welp? That was a bit basic given all the build and effort put into this Brooks Jensen angle. If it was going to be basic, I think it would have been better to have Shawn Michaels deliver the line rather than fellow Jensen’s NXT rookie Ava. One thing I noticed about the match before the segment was that while the crowd was cheering for the heel Grace dead silent for the babyface Petrovic. All that means is there’s work to be done to acclimate Petrovic to the fans.

Mike Rome was in the ring where he handled the formal in ring introductions for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship match. Oh no, Eddy Thorpe was in the crow’s nest operating a DJ mixing board…

2. Tony D’Angelo (w/Adriana Rizzo, Channing Lorenzo, Luca Crucifino) vs. Lexis King in a Rounds Match for the NXT Heritage Cup. King mockingly put Tony D on the mat and walked over him. Tony D got up and took down King with a series of armdrags. Tony D hit King with a backdrop and put King in an armbar. King used boots to block a Boston Crab. Tony D hit King with an amateur wrestling double leg takedown. D’Angelo put King in a Boston Crab. King survived the clock. [End of Round 1]

Lexis King got distracted by Eddy Thorpe playing sounds from his mixing board. The distraction allowed D’Angelo to hit King with a Fisherman Buster for the pinfall. [End of Round 2]

Tony D’Angelo pinned Lexis King 0:16 into Round 2 to go up 1-0.

Round 3 started during the picture-in-picure.