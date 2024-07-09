NXT Heatwave poll results for best match and overall show grade

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s NXT Heatwave event received a A grade from 59 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote.

-41 percent of the voters gave best match honors to Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page vs. Shawn Spears for the NXT Championship. Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson for the NXT Tag Team Titles finished second with 25 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: John Moore gave Heatwave an A- grade, while I gave the show a B grade in our same night audio review. I agree with the readers’ choice for best match. Last month’s NXT Battleground received a B grade from 44 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.