NXT Stand & Deliver poll results for best match and overall show grade

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event received a B grade from 37 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote.

-45 percent of the voters gave best match honors to Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s Championship. Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Title finished second with 19 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: John Moore and I both gave Saturday’s show B- grades. The 2025 Stand & Deliver received an A grade from 66 percent of our voters. The 2024 Stand & Deliver was topped by an A grade from 50 percent of our voters. The 2023 Stand & Deliver received a B grade from 43 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.