WWE Raw preview: Intercontinental Title match and a Wrestlepalooza rematch set for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tornado tag team match

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev for the Intercontinental Championship

-Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

-AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americanos

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be live from Raleigh, North Carolina, at Lenovo Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays at the earlier start time on Netflix at 6CT/7ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).