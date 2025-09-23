Wrestling Open RI “Episode 25 – The Unforgiven” results (9/22): Vetter’s review of Bobby Orlando vs. Vinny Scalice for the Wrestling Open Title, Shooter Boys vs. Miracle Generation for the Wrestling Open Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 25 – The Unforgiven”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

September 22, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open continues its Thursday shows in Worcester, Massachusetts, after adding these Monday events. The venue is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett, Brett Ryan Gosselin, referee Scott Robinson, and TJ Crawford provided commentary over the course of the show. The crowd was maybe 150. This is a stacked lineup again; everyone on the show is a regular

1. Marcus Mathers and Aaron Rourke vs. “MINT” Jose Zamora and Nick Battee. Interesting… Mathers and Rourke just formed a tag team in WWE Evolve, and they are teaming here, too. Ref Scott Robinson and TJ Crawford provided commentary for this one. I believe this makes seven Mathers matches I’ve seen in 11 days (one was taped from that aforementioned Evolve episode). He opened against Zamora, and they traded quick reversals. Mathers hit a mule kick to the jaw. Rourke got in and traded chops with Jose.

Jose pushed Mathers into the ropes, causing Aaron to fall and be crotched in the corner. The heels began working over Marcus. Zamora hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 3:00. Battee hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. Rourke got a hot tag and hit a leg lariat. (I’m having all sorts of freezing issues with IWTV tonight.) Mathers flipped Rourke at the heels, with Aaron hitting a spear. Rourke hit a split-legged moonsault on Zamora for the pin.

Marcus Mathers and Aaron Rourke defeated Jose Zamora and Nick Battee at 5:49.

* Rourke got on the mic and said he and Mathers need to work on their cohesion, which is why they teamed up tonight. (NOTE: I gave up on watching the show live because my freezing issues were that awful.) I have resumed watching the rest on Tuesday morning.

* The main show opened with a video highlight package from last week’s show. BRG and Crockett took over on commentary. The key story is that Bear Bronson is livid at Ryan Clancy for invoking the name of his wife, Gabby Forza, in their argument.

1. DJ Powers vs. Ryan Clancy. Standing switches to open, and Clancy targeted the left arm. He hit a plancha to the floor. In the ring, he hit a bodyslam and a Sabre-style necksnap between his ankles. Powers knocked Clancy off the apron to the floor. Back in the ring, DJ whipped Clancy into a corner and took control, as Ryan sold pain in his right shoulder. Clancy hit a Razor’s Edge. Clancy missed a dropkick, and Powers hit some kicks and a German Suplex, then a Claymore Kick for a nearfall at 7:30. Powers hit his own dropkick for a nearfall. They got up and traded punches. Powers hit a superkick, but Clancy nailed his dropkick for the pin.

Ryan Clancy defeated DJ Powers at 9:37.

* Clancy got on the mic and reminded Bear Bronson he needs to either “let it go” or they need to “fight it out.” He said he’s giving Bronson “until the end of the night” to make up his mind.

* We heard from Jermaine Marbury backstage, who promised he’s bringing a “full court press” for his match tonight. He just makes this basketball gimmick work.

2. Brad Baylor vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). Baylor skipped his match against Marbury last week, but he’s back tonight; Crockett noted that Baylor is itching to get gold back around his waist after losing the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. Marbury went to a headlock early on, and he hit some Stinger Splashes, then a bodyslam at 1:30. Baylor suplexed Marbury into the turnbuckles and stomped on him. He mockingly did Marbury’s hand gestures while beating him up.

BRG again made comments about how much he dislikes Benny the Basketball, as Baylor kept Marbury grounded in a headlock. Marbury fired up and hit some clotheslines at 5:00, then he dunked Baylor’s head to the mat, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Baylor avoided a stunner, and he hit a double-underhook twisting neckbreaker for the pin. Good action; I was half-expecting a Marbury upset here.

Brad Baylor defeated Jermaine Marbury at 6:20.

* Baylor got on the mic; the fans really drowned him out with their boos. He vowed he would be champion here soon.

3. “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz vs. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. This is the Boys’ second title defense. This should be the main event, so I’m expecting a non-finish. Kylon and long-haired Ortiz opened, and Ortiz tossed King to the mat, and he hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Waller and Vecchio entered at 2:00 and traded chops. The MG rolled to the floor to regroup, but the Boys followed and brawled with them, and they all got back into the ring. Vecchio hit a back-body drop on Waller for a nearfall at 3:30.

King slammed Vecchio back-first on the ring apron, and the MG took control. They hit a team suplex. Vecchio finally hit a swinging sideslam at 6:00 on Waller. Ortiz got the hot tag and hit a Northern Lights Suplex on King, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Waller shoved Vecchio off the top rope. Ortiz hit a dropkick that sent Waller to the floor. Vecchio hit a second-rope German Suplex on King for the pin! Crockett was shocked. But wait! Ref Gina ruled that Vecchio’s shoulders were also down! So, this is a double pin, and thus, a draw! The Miracle Generation continued to beat up the champs after the bell.

“The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz vs. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller ended in a draw via double-pin at 8:35; the Shooter Boys retain the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles.

* Brett Ryan Gosselin stood up at the commentary table and called out Channing Thomas. They used to be a tag team, and “Channing knew I was the superior wrestler all along, so he stabbed me in the back,” he said.

4. It’s Gal (w/MINT) vs. Bear Bronson. Zamora and Battee hopped on the ring apron at the bell, but Gal ordered them to the floor. The crowd chanted, “Bear’s gonna kill you!” Bronson knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Gal hit one that dropped Bear. Bear hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 1:30, and he glared at MINT as he got to his feet. Gal hit a German Suplex for a nearfall, then a double leg drop for a nearfall. Bronson missed a buttdrop, and Gal hit a spinebuster at 3:30. Battee tried to hand his megaphone to Gal, but Gal refused it! Gal and Bronson hit stereo clotheslines and were both down.

Battee was going to hit Bronson with the megaphone, but Gal stopped him! BRG was perplexed by Gal’s actions in turning down help. Bear hit a chokebomb for a believable nearfall at 5:00. Gal hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. He put Bronson on his shoulders and hit a Lumbar Check-style gutbuster to the ribs for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes, then more double clotheslines. Bronson hit a discus clothesline but only got a one-count! Gal hit an enzuigiri. Bronson hit a Black Hole Slam and the Choke Bomb for the pin. That was really good. Battee and Zamora were clearly unhappy.

Bear Bronson defeated It’s Gal at 7:29.

* Bear gave Gal a quick pep talk, saying, “You’re there (in WWE Evolve) for a reason,” and they shook hands. More looks of disapproval from Zamora and Battee. Bear left. Battee struck Gal from behind with his megaphone. Battee and Zamora hit a team slam, dropping Gal face-first.

5. Liviyah and Shannon LeVangie vs. Davienne and Kylie Alexa. Liviyah charged at Davienne at the bell, but Davienne cowered in her corner and tagged in Alexa. Liviyah knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. The babyfaces hit a team dropkick on Kylie. Shannon hit a running forearm in the corner on Davienne, then a Lungblower move to the chest at 2:00. Shannon hit a backbreaker over her knee on Kylie. Davienne jumped in and hit some blows to LeVangie’s back, then some chops, as the heels took control of the action.

Davienne hit a bodyslam at 4:00. Kylie grounded Shannon in a headlock. BRG talked about how there is a perception that Liviyah got a leg up in the business as a second-generation wrestler. Liviyah got a hot tag and hit a series of clotheslines on Kylie, then a Samoan Drop at 6:00. Liviyah and Davienne finally tied up in the ring, but Alexa hit Liviyah from behind. Liviyah got a flash rollup and pinned Alexa. Good action, but nothing was ultimately decided, as Liviyah really didn’t “get her hands” on Davienne.

Shannon LeVangie and Liviyah defeated Davienne and Kylie Alexa at 7:05.

* Liviyah got on the mic and announced that Wrestling Open officials have already agreed to a match she requested — in two weeks, Liviyah vs. Davienne in a falls count anywhere match.

* The video package aired, showing each Wrestling Open champion in the brand’s four-year history. I really like this.

6. Bobby Orlando vs. Vinny “VSK” Scalice for the Wrestling Open Heavyweight Title. Just like the Shooter Boys, this is Bobby’s second title defense of a 24-day reign. Again, Bryce Donovan has “quit” Wrestling Open. Bobby charged and hit some punches, so Vinny rolled to the floor. Bobby immediately followed, and they fought at ringside. In the ring, Bobby hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit a series of clotheslines in the corner. Vinny kicked the ropes to crotch Orlando, and he took control. He hit a slingshot senton at 4:30 and celebrated.

Scalice hit a second-rope diving elbow to the back and remained in charge. He hit a twisting neckbreaker at 6:00 and some kneedrops to the base of the neck. Bobby hit a Blue Thunder Bomb, and they were both down. Bobby hit a uranage for a nearfall, then a Lungblower for a nearfall. Vinny hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 10:00, then a Cradle Shock for a nearfall. Scalice nailed a frogsplash for a nearfall; Bobby rolled him over for a nearfall. They traded punches while on the ring apron, and Vinny hit a piledriver along his back at 13:30, and Orlando collapsed to the floor.

Vinny rolled the prone Orlando into the ring but only got a nearfall. Bobby hit a Death Valley Driver, then a dive through the ropes onto Vinny. In the ring, he hit the Athena-style flying stunner, then the top-rope elbow drop to the sternum for the pin. Good action. As good as VSK is in the ring, I never once thought he was winning, though.

Bobby Orlando defeated Vinny “VSK” Scalice to retain the Wrestling Open Heavyweight Title at 15:13.

* Jariel Rivera jumped in the ring and attacked Orlando. That brought out Ryan Clancy for the save, and Ryan fought both heels. Bear Bronson now came to the ring. “Is he going to help him?” Crockett asked. Bear looked torn on what to do! The crowd urged him to go into the ring. He hesitated but finally charged in and hit a Choke Bomb on Jariel. It was suddenly just Bronson and Clancy in the ring, and the crowd chanted for them to “Hug it out!” HOWEVER, before they could either fight or hug, Bryce Donovan returned! BRG laughed while Crockett fumed. Jariel and Scalice attacked Bear and Clancy from behind as Bryce slowly strolled into the ring. “I thought he was gone for good,” Crockett said. Bryce hit a chokeslam on Clancy, then a Pedigree on Bronson, and he posed as we went off the air.

Final Thoughts: A very good main event, and a good closing segment. I loved the tease of finding out if Bear had forgiveness in his heart, only to have the moment ruined by the return of Bryce. (I truly had ‘bought’ into the idea that Donovan was leaving Wrestling Open; he certainly has ‘irons in the fire’ in Evolve and Create A Pro.) The tag title match takes second; it was more of a complete match than I expected going in. Clancy-Powers takes third, but again, an overall strong lineup led to a really good show.

I feel like that breakup of MINT happened far too quickly. It was just a week ago that Gal shook hands for the first time. This feels like we just missed a few chapters leading up to his partners turning on him. I guess I don’t like it because Gal has the Greek God physique and is thus a natural heel, and I don’t know if the fans really get behind him. But we’ll see how it plays out.

Yes, the Thursday shows are good, but the Monday shows are definitely the ‘A brand’ at this moment. No new faces — everyone is an established member of the roster, and that’s been the case more often than not since they launched the Monday show in March.