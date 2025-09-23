WrestlePro “Alwayz Rahway” results: Vetter’s review of CPA vs. Matt Cardona for the WrestlePro Championship, Lady Frost vs. Lena Kross for the WrestlePro Women’s Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

WrestlePro “Alwayz Rahway”

September 12, 2025, in Rahway, New Jersey, at the Rahway Rec Center

Replay released September 19, 2025, via YouTube.com

This show was released on their YouTube channel on Friday, Sept. 19. I’m pretty sure this is the same gym that JAPW used in the early 2000s when I first saw guys like Jay Lethal here. Lighting is decent, and the crowd was maybe 400. Josh Schernoff and two others provided commentary.

1. Elijah James, Jason Hendrix, Salvador Salsero, and Juan Hernandez Jr. vs. Adam Kirkland, Jayden Mercer, Skyler Mack, and Steven Venom in a student showcase. No idea who any of these youngsters are. I recall that the last time I watched a show from here, they had a similar (disjointed) multi-man match with a bunch of green kids (so I may have seen some of these guys before). The commentators talked about a regular Thursday night show where you can see these students improve. Plenty of quick tags, and the commentators aren’t really helping tell me which guy is which. Someone hit a frog splash for the pin, and the winners all danced. Decent enough action.

Elijah James, Jason Hendrix, Salvador Salsero, and Juan Hernandez Jr. defeated Adam Kirkland, Jayden Mercer, Skyler Mack, and Steven Venom at 6:12.

2. Zach Gowen vs. Justin Corino. Corino is muscular, and I’ve seen him a few times; he looks a bit like QT Marshall and wears a long robe like him or Bobby Roode. Gowen used crutches to get to the ring; no prosthetic leg tonight. Corino immediately hit a European Uppercut in the corner as Gowen held onto the ropes; Zach hit a tornado DDT and got back up, earning a “holy shit!” chant. He low-bridged the top rope, sending Corino flying to the floor, then he dove onto Corino at 1:00. Corino slammed Gowen on the ring apron and was booed.

Corino pushed Gowen back into the ring and stomped on him, celebrated, and was booed. Gowen accidentally caught him with a low blow kick! Corino hit a diving clothesline for a nearfall at 3:00. Gowen nailed a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. The crowd was popping for all of Zach’s moves. Gowen again climbed the ropes, but Corino pushed the ref into the way! Corino immediately kicked out Gowen’s leg and hit a powerbomb for the tainted pin. They did a lot for a match that short.

Justin Corino defeated Zach Gowen at 4:59.

3. J-Heru vs. Colton Charles vs. Myles Hawkins vs. Tommy Invincible for the Garden State Title. Charles is a muscular Black man (comparable to Powerhouse Hobbs!), and I’ve liked what I’ve seen from him in the past. J-Heru is a regular in Maine-based Limitless Wrestling, and I’m admittedly not a fan. Invincible is white, bald, tattooed, and muscular; I admittedly am not a fan. I’ve probably seen Hawkins, but he didn’t leave an impression either. Myles and Tommy clotheslined Colton to the floor, then those two fought. Hawkins hit some T-Bone suplexes and was fired up.

They did a Tower of Doom spot out of the corner, and everyone was down at 3:00. Tommy hit some back suplexes on each opponent. Hawkins hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor on two guys, earning a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring, he hit a top-rope elbow drop to Colton’s chest for a nearfall. Hawkins leapt off the top rope, but Tommy caught his head and hit a stunner at 5:30. Colton hit a decapitating clothesline on Tommy! He nailed a spear. However, J-Heru shoved Colton to the floor and stole the pin on Tommy Invincible. Hawkins looked really good here, and that topped my expectations; they got a lot in for a match that short.

J-Heru defeated Colton Charles, Tommy Invincible, and Myles Hawkins to retain the Garden State Title at 6:02.

4. Lady Frost vs. Lena Kross for the WrestlePro Women’s Title. Finally, we’re getting to the matches I tuned in for! Cagematch.net records show they have fought four times before, with Lady Frost having a 2-1 advantage in singles competition. Again, Lena is about 6’1″ and she’s Australian with some purple streaks in her hair; she recently had matches in TNA and ROH in the same week! They brawled to the floor, and the bigger Lena was in charge. Back in the ring, Kross hit a basement clothesline for a nearfall at 1:30. She hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall and remained in charge. Lady Frost hit a standing moonsault. Kross hit a kick to the face for a nearfall at 4:00.

Lady Frost hit a headscissors takedown and a flying clothesline. She hit her version of a rolling Cannonball in the corner at 5:30. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Lena hit a second-rope superplex, then she picked her up and dropped her on the face. She kicked Frost in the chest and got a nearfall at 7:00. Kross hit a “Chiller Driller” (Air Raid Crash) out of nowhere for the pin. That was really good action.

Lady Frost defeated Lena Kross to retain the WrestlePro Women’s Title at 7:34.

* Rebecca J. Scott ran into the ring and attacked Frost! This brought out Ava Everett, who superkicked Scott, and our next match is underway!

5. Rebecca J. Scott vs. Ava Everett. Scott is the short blonde I’ve previously compared to former TNA wrestler Taylor Wilde. Ava’s hair is orange today; she’s barely recognizable with this look. The bell rang, and Ava immediately hit some slaps and a clothesline. Ava hit a snap suplex and a stunner, and she was fired up. RJS hit a suplex into the turnbuckles and stomped on Ava, and was booed. Lady Frost ran back into the ring and tackled Scott. The ref called for the bell. RJS and Lady Frost fought into the crowd. Back at ringside, Frost hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor on perhaps six male security guards.

Rebecca J. Scott vs. Ava Everett went to a draw at 1:32 due to outside interference.

6. Max Caster vs. Alex Reiman vs. Brandon Downey vs. TJ Crawford vs. Luke Hawx vs. MSG vs. Vargas vs. Yoscifer El in an “On the Spot” ladder match. Yep, another name for a “Money in the Bank” ladder match, where the winner can cash in a title shot whenever he wants. Max came out first, wearing his “best wrestler alive” jacket. He got on the mic. He vowed to do something Anthony Bowens could never do — win the WrestlePro title, and the crowd will “chant my name.” He then led the crowd in the “Let’s Go Max, you’re the best wrestler alive!” chant. I’ve always compared the big Puerto Rican star Vargas to Umaga in his body shape and overall antics. Hawx is the bald ring vet who played Steve Austin in the Young Rock TV show. Reiman looks like a young James Storm with long, dark hair.

Downey reminds me of Nathan Frazer; I’m not sure if I’ve seen him before. MSG is the brother of LSG, and they have quite similar faces; no doubt they are brothers. Yoscifer El is like Beastman, and a commentator tried to explain he was recently thawed from being frozen in ice for the past 3,000 years. Okay, we finally got underway, and Caster and Crawford traded offense. Luke jumped in the ring and hit some dropkicks. The massive Vargas dropped Luke with a clothesline. Vargas and Yoscifier El traded punches at 2:00, and El hit a flying shoulder tackle to drop Vargas. Yoscifier put the ladder over his head and did the Terry Funk spin, knocking everyone down. (Considering he’s been frozen in ice for 3,000 years, he sure found time to watch the Funkster wrestle!)

TJ Crawford hit a frogsplash. Crawford and Hawx tried to climb the ladder at 4:30, but the commentators feared it was going to buckle. Several guys got on two ladders, but Vargas knocked them all down. Reiman hit a dropkick on Vargas in the corner. Hawx and Vargas fought on the ladder, and Hawx yanked him by the beard to the mat at 8:00. Most of the guys were fighting on the floor, so Luke launched off a ladder and flipped onto everyone on the floor. A commentator noted that Hawx is a 26-year pro and doing dives like that. Caster hit a top-rope Mic Drop (elbow drop) on Vargas at 9:00. Caster hit some bodyslams.

Vargas got back up and traded blows with Caster. Max hit a Death Valley Driver! TJ jumped in and hit the Silver Bullet spin kick on Caster. Hawx hit a swinging piledriver on Crawford! Yoscifer El hit a rolling DVD. He climbed the ladder and got his hand on a medallion hanging from the ceiling, but he got knocked down. Caster dropkicked the ladder, causing Reiman to collapse to the mat. Max climbed the ladder and pulled down the medallion. A fun, chaotic match. The two guys I don’t really know — Reiman and Downey — didn’t really do anything that caught my eye; it felt like this match was built around Max, Yoscifer, and Vargas, with TJ and Hawx also getting in some good spots.

Max Caster defeated Alex Reiman, Brandon Downey, TJ Crawford, Luke Hawx, MSG, Vargas, and Yoscifer El to win the “On the Spot” medallion at 12:14.

* Intermission was edited out.

7. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. El Magnifico and Serpentico. Magnifico also wore a mask over his face; it’s the type of mask that allows his long curly hair to flow out. He’s really short, perhaps 5’5″. The Infantry carried their ROH Six-Man Tag Title belts, which, of course, are not on the line in this one. El Magnifico opened against Bravo. Serpentico got in, and they targeted Bravo’s left arm. The Infantry began working over Magnifico in their corner. Serpentico got a hot tag at 5:30, and he hit some clotheslines.

Serpentico hit a leaping Flatliner. He hit some quick kicks on both opponents. Serpentico hit a Swanton Bomb, and Magnifico hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Bravo hit an axe kick to the back of Magnifico’s head. Dean hit a D’Lo-style Sky High powerbomb on Serpentico at 7:30. Magnifico hit a Code Red for a nearfall. The Infantry hit a running team neckbreaker on Magnifico for the pin. Solid match.

Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean defeated El Magnifico and Serpentico at 8:09.

8. Jay Lethal vs. Leon St. Giovanni. A nice pop for Lethal. MSG attacked Jay from behind with a weapon! LSG yelled at his brother, Max, and ordered him to the back. The commentators agreed that LSG didn’t want this help. The ref checked with Jay, who still wanted to compete, so we had the bell and are underway. Standing switches to open. They went to a knuckle lock and tied up. Jay hit the ropes, and his back gave out from that pre-match blow. LSG paused and hesitated to take advantage. Jay got up, and they traded forearm strikes. A commentator noted that Lethal is 2-0 all-time against LSG. LSG took control in the ring and kept Jay grounded; I’ll reiterate that LSG was fighting as a babyface and wasn’t cheating.

Lethal tied him in an abdominal stretch, but LSG reversed it and was booed. (The crowd is gonna boo anyone facing Jay!) Jay hit a snap suplex at 6:30. The commentators talked about how LSG is persevering despite being booed. Lethal hit a stunner and applied a Figure Four, and the crowd taunted Leon to tap out, but he reached the ropes at 8:00. Lethal went for a top-rope elbow drop, but LSG caught him and got a rollup. Lethal hit a superkick. LSG hit a Flatliner for a nearfall, and they were both down at 10:00. Max returned to the ring and slid a chair into the ring! Leon picked it up, but he threw it to the floor, and the brothers argued with each other. LSG accidentally hit MSG! Lethal and Leon traded rollups until Jay got the flash pin!

Jay Lethal defeated Leon St. Giovanni at 11:18.

* LSG and MSG began shoving each other! Colton Charles dove into the ring to separate them.

9. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. Dark Fallah Bahh and Dark STG vs. “Sent2Slaughter” Danny Maff and Shawn Donovan (w/Josh Shernoff) in a four-way tag for the WrestlePro Tag Team Titles. Both Bahh and STG wear white face paint and are possessed. I loved Bahh’s run in TNA, and I hate seeing how heavy he is. The Outrunners are champions here and came out last. Donovan and Magnum opened; Donovan flexed and did his best Goldberg impression. Magnum hit a dropkick and a headscissors takedown. Dante got in and hit some clotheslines and a snap suplex. Top Flight hit some team moves on STG.

Bahh got in and hit some clotheslines, then a massive guillotine leg drop at 3:00. He hit a splash to the mat to flatten Darius for a nearfall. The Outrunners were going to shake hands, but Maff cut that off, and the crowd booed. Maff and Donovan began working over Magnum in their corner, with Donovan choking Truth in the ropes. Floyd got a hot tag at 6:30 and hit some punches. He bodyslammed teammate Truth onto a pile of opponents. They finally shook hands, and the crowd popped for that. We had some dives to the floor.

In the ring, Bahh hit a running body block that leveled Turbo. Bahh set up for a Bonzai Buttdrop, but Shernoff hit Bahh in the head with a plaque! Maff and Floyd traded punches. The muscular STG hit a spear on Maff. However, Donovan hit STG in the back of the head with the plaque! Maff rolled onto STG and pinned him. New champions! So, the champ Outrunners lost their titles without being pinned. The crowd booed this outcome.

“Sent2Slaughter” Danny Maff and Shawn Donovan defeated “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum, “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin, and Dark STG and Dark Fallah Bahh to win the WrestlePro Tag Team Titles at 9:27.

* Fallah Bahh helped his teammate, STG, to his feet, but then he hit a Samoan Drop on him! Bahh hit the Bonzai Buttdrop onto STG’s sternum! Bahh got a towel and whipped off all the white makeup on his own face and threw it to the mat. (To me, that signifies Bahh has turned babyface by removing the paint.) A commentator said you don’t want to piss this man off.

10. CPA vs. Matt Cardona for the WrestlePro Heavyweight Title. No pre-match mic work from Cardona? He’s not going to say how much this town sucks? Disappointing! CPA was just on ROH TV on Thursday, getting destroyed by Satnam Singh. We got a loud “We want Chelsea!” chant at the bell, and Cardona rolled to the floor. Now he grabbed the mic! He said Chelsea isn’t here. “She’s on Smackdown, exactly where I should be!” Matt thinks CPA sucks! “You are a disgrace to pro wrestling,” he told CPA. He demanded the crowd show him some respect! He got in the ring and continued to berate CPA. (The clock has been running, but they haven’t touched yet.) He demanded CPA lie down for him, and CPA dropped to the mat!

Cardona covered him, but CPA hooked an arm, rolled him over, and got a nearfall! CPA peeled off a T-shirt and whipped it at Matt. CPA hit a dropkick, sending Matt back to the floor, where he called for a timeout and was booed. They brawled around ringside. They got back into the ring, where Matt whipped CPA into a corner at 8:30. Matt hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. He hit a backbreaker over his knee and celebrated and peeled off his shirt, and was booed. He choked CPA with the shirt. Matt pushed the ref, so the ref pushed Matt back, and CPA got a rollup for a nearfall at 10:00. CPA hit a powerbomb out of the corner, and they were both down. CPA hit the 1099 (comedy 619) and a dropkick for a nearfall.

CPA climbed the ropes, but Cardona shook the rope, causing CPA to fall into the corner and be crotched. Matt hit the Broski Boot and the Chelsea-style Unprettier faceplant for a nearfall at 13:00. The crowd chanted “That’s your wife’s move!” Cardona brought a belt into the ring, but he accidentally struck the ref! CPA hit a leaping stunner for a visual pin, but we had no ref! CPA got his own chair and put it in the corner, and he set the ref down on the open chair, but the ref fell to the floor. Cardona hit the Radio Silence leaping Fameasser. A second ref ran in and counted a nearfall at 15:00. CPA accidentally hit the Numbers Cruncher (DVD) on the ref! Cardona threw a chair at CPA, then struck him over the back with it. CPA peeled off a second shirt and threw it at CPA. He punched through the chair. The ref confiscated it. Cardona hit a low blow uppercut and a second Radio Silence for the pin! New champion!

Matt Cardona defeated CPA to win the WrestlePro Heavyweight Title at 16:26.

* Cardona got on the mic and celebrated his win. CPA sat up and hit a low-blow uppercut! He hit Cardona in the head with the title belt, then he hit the Numbers Cruncher DVD! As CPA left the ring, some music played! CPA ran to the ring with his own ref! He’s cashing in his medallion … right now!

11. Matt Cardona vs. Max Caster for the WrestlePro Heavyweight Title. Max climbed the ropes, hit the Mic Drop (elbow drop), and got the pin! New champion! “He had a year to cash in, and he cashed in in two hours!” a commentator said.

Max Caster defeated Matt Cardona to win the WrestlePro Heavyweight Title at 00:14.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. I thought about skipping the first three matches, but I’m glad I didn’t; nothing was bad, and they kept the pace moving. I’ve said this before — CPA is a heckuva entertaining comedy wrestler, but he belongs in the mid-card. I just don’t buy him as a main event act. I’ll go with LSG-Lethal for best match, ahead of the ladder match. CPA-Cardona was good for third. Some matches were just too short. Top Flight barely had time to do anything in that four-way tag. Some good young talent here. Colton Charles has great size, and I do think that a Powerhouse Hobbs comparison gives a good sense of his size. Hawkins looked good in his part of that match, too. Again, this show is free on YouTube.