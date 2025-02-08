Bear Boulder reportedly released by AEW following a domestic violence arrest

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thomas Wansaw, who wrestled as Bear Boulder, was fired by AEW recently following his arrest on January 13 in Orange County, Florida. Wansaw was charged with battery by strangulation for a domestic violence incident with his fiancé. Read the police report at PWInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: Wansaw was one-half of the Iron Savages tag team. His partner Bear Bronson took to social media to express his surprise (read his statement below). Obviously, AEW made the right call by releasing Wansaw given that he confessed to placing his foot on the victim’s neck and stating that she appeared to lose consciousness. I believe the news of Wansaw being released by AEW was initially reported by Fightful.com.