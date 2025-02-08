What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s show

February 8, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

-Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford

-Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Shane Taylor, Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker in a three-way trios match

-Bandido vs. Bryan Keith

-Dustin Rhodes in action

-Harley Cameron concert

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on from Houston, Texas at Fort Bend County Epicenter. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

