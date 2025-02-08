AEW owner Shad Khan makes “biggest flex at Super Bowl week”

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Shad Khan made a big splash during Super Bowl week. The AEW owner, who also owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, arrived in the Super Bowl host city of New Orleans in a $360 million yacht. Columnist Dan Wetzel labeled it the “biggest flex at Super Bowl week” in a piece that can be read at Yahoo.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s like a floating city. Jacksonville.com lists the yacht as having three swimming pools, four fireplaces, two outdoor fire pits, a gym, a basketball court, a pickleball court, a spa with a Turkish bath, a sauna, a cryotherapy chamber, an outdoor cinema, a dance floor with a DJ station, four bars, an underwater viewing room, and a helipad.