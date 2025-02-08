What's happening...

AEW owner Shad Khan makes “biggest flex at Super Bowl week”

February 8, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Shad Khan made a big splash during Super Bowl week. The AEW owner, who also owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, arrived in the Super Bowl host city of New Orleans in a $360 million yacht. Columnist Dan Wetzel labeled it the “biggest flex at Super Bowl week” in a piece that can be read at Yahoo.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s like a floating city. Jacksonville.com lists the yacht as having three swimming pools, four fireplaces, two outdoor fire pits, a gym, a basketball court, a pickleball court, a spa with a Turkish bath, a sauna, a cryotherapy chamber, an outdoor cinema, a dance floor with a DJ station, four bars, an underwater viewing room, and a helipad.

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Jason Powell February 8, 2025 @ 2:40 pm

    “This is as close to the Super Bowl as the Jaguars will ever get.”

    “And yet taxpayers are on the hook for $775 million of the $1.4 billion Jaguars’ stadium renovations.”

    Looking forward to the comments, but I just wanted to get the most predictable lines out of the way.

