AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s All Out go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Ricky Starks will challenge Ricky Steamboat to a strap match at AEW All Out

-Dax Harwood vs. Jay White

-“The Acclaimed” Antony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia for the AEW Trios Titles

-“The Outcasts” Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho sv. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander

Powell’s POV: The show will air opposite the WWE Payback event. Collision will be held on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois at United Center, which will play host to AEW All Out on Sunday. Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. My review will be available on delay due to Payback. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).