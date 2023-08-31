ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Metalik for the NJPW TV Title

-Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Brian Cage vs. Lee Johnson, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Josh Woods vs. John Walters

-The Outrunners vs. Angelico and Serpentico

-Angelica Risk vs. Marina Shafir

-Emi Sakura in action

-JD Drake, Anthony Henry, and Lee Moriarty in action

-Cole Karter in action

Powell’s POV: There were additional matches taped for this episode. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).