AEW Full Gear lineup: The latest card for the next pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 18 in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum.

-MJF vs. Jay White for the AEW World Championship

-Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship

-Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

-Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson

-Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne

-(Pre-Show) MJF vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the ROH Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The Omega and Jericho vs. Bucks match was announced on Dynamite. If Omega and Jericho win, they will take the AEW Tag Team Title shot that the Bucks previously earned. If the Bucks win, then Omega and Jericho will no longer be able to team up together. Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television, BR/Live pay-per-view in the United States, and via FITE.TV for international viewers.