Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Slammiversary fallout show, Impact in 60, BTI match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-“Subculture” Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the Impact Tag Team Titles

-Josh Alexander provides an update on his status

-Kevin Knight vs. Jake Something

-Dirty Dango vs. Santino Marella

-Courtney Rush vs. Savannah Evans

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Crazzy Steve vs. Alan Angels. The Impact In 60 show airs Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and is the first part of the look at the company's recent two-night Australian tour.